Effective: 2022-11-09 03:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach Areas of freezing drizzle Areas of freezing drizzle and patchy fog will occur this morning, especially east of the Black Hills, including Interstate 90. Be prepared for rapidly changing hazardous road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO