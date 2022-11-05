ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Times News

Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories

The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua library events

Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985

The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Family fall fun day in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fall tradition took place in Scranton on Sunday. Lackawanna Heritage Valley and the Taylor Community Library hosted a family fun day to celebrate the season. The family fun took place on Nay Aug Avenue and included a petting zoo, live music, family fun crafts, and...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Lehigh Co. museum to hold ancestry talk

“The Peopling of the Americas - How and When - Did the Ancestors of Native Americans Arrive in North and South America” is the subject of a lecture with noted archaeologist Dr. Kurt Carr. Carr will speak at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum on Saturday at 1 p.m. “This...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.

Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
SUNBURY, PA
macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Holiday Light Show in our Area!

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! from November 18 - January 1, 2023 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA. This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Weatherly schools plan veterans service, activities

The Weatherly Area School District has a busy November ahead, and the public is invited to many of the events. Thanksgiving starts early with a Thanksgiving feast during lunch on Thursday – featuring the “famous Weatherly pumpkin dessert” according to director of food and nutrition Jeanine Snyder.
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support

Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds. "As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands

The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Kromer’s family has long military tradition

Palmerton Police Chief and SFC Timothy Kromer, US Army Retired, comes from a family with a long tradition of military service. Krome, speaker during the Carbon County Veterans Day service Monday, said that while researching his family history, he discovered that his fifth great grandfather, Johan Wilhelm Kromer, served as an officer in the Northampton County Militia during the Revolutionary War.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Bombers’ XC team enjoys historic year

HERSHEY - It didn’t take long for Mike Horvath to realize the 2022 season could bring something special for the Palmerton cross country program. “Our first practice was the Fourth of July, and we had a lot of kids show up,” recalled Horvath, who was hired in July. “I thought, ‘All right, we’ve got a good turnout. They’re into this.’”
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Pleasant Valley well represented on EPC North All-Star football teams

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference recently announced its All-Star Football Teams. The coaches selected offensive and defensive all-star teams (first team and second team) for the North and South Divisions representing the EPC. In the North Division, Northampton’s Caden Henritzy was named the North Division Offensive MVP, while Carson Czarnecki was...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Lacrosse league names team after Jim Thorpe

Long before lacrosse was popular, Jim Thorpe was photographed playing it with his fellow students at the Carlisle Industrial School in the early 20th century. Come December, the Native American and the town named in his honor will have their name attached to the sport again. The Professional Box Lacrosse...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

