FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
Times News
Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories
The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
Times News
Tamaqua library events
Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985
The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
Family fall fun day in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fall tradition took place in Scranton on Sunday. Lackawanna Heritage Valley and the Taylor Community Library hosted a family fun day to celebrate the season. The family fun took place on Nay Aug Avenue and included a petting zoo, live music, family fun crafts, and...
Times News
Lehigh Co. museum to hold ancestry talk
“The Peopling of the Americas - How and When - Did the Ancestors of Native Americans Arrive in North and South America” is the subject of a lecture with noted archaeologist Dr. Kurt Carr. Carr will speak at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum on Saturday at 1 p.m. “This...
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Holiday Light Show in our Area!
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! from November 18 - January 1, 2023 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA. This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With...
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Times News
Weatherly schools plan veterans service, activities
The Weatherly Area School District has a busy November ahead, and the public is invited to many of the events. Thanksgiving starts early with a Thanksgiving feast during lunch on Thursday – featuring the “famous Weatherly pumpkin dessert” according to director of food and nutrition Jeanine Snyder.
Times News
Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support
Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds. "As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.
Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
Times News
Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands
The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Times News
Kromer’s family has long military tradition
Palmerton Police Chief and SFC Timothy Kromer, US Army Retired, comes from a family with a long tradition of military service. Krome, speaker during the Carbon County Veterans Day service Monday, said that while researching his family history, he discovered that his fifth great grandfather, Johan Wilhelm Kromer, served as an officer in the Northampton County Militia during the Revolutionary War.
Times News
Bombers’ XC team enjoys historic year
HERSHEY - It didn’t take long for Mike Horvath to realize the 2022 season could bring something special for the Palmerton cross country program. “Our first practice was the Fourth of July, and we had a lot of kids show up,” recalled Horvath, who was hired in July. “I thought, ‘All right, we’ve got a good turnout. They’re into this.’”
Times News
Pleasant Valley well represented on EPC North All-Star football teams
The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference recently announced its All-Star Football Teams. The coaches selected offensive and defensive all-star teams (first team and second team) for the North and South Divisions representing the EPC. In the North Division, Northampton’s Caden Henritzy was named the North Division Offensive MVP, while Carson Czarnecki was...
Times News
Lacrosse league names team after Jim Thorpe
Long before lacrosse was popular, Jim Thorpe was photographed playing it with his fellow students at the Carlisle Industrial School in the early 20th century. Come December, the Native American and the town named in his honor will have their name attached to the sport again. The Professional Box Lacrosse...
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
