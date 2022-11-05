Read full article on original website
Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
Times News
Man charged with break-in, assault
A Schuylkill County man has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Chestnuthill Township, state police at Fern Ridge say. On July 23, 2020, state police were dispatched early in the morning to the 1100 block of Bluegrass Lane for a report of a woman yelling in the street while handcuffed.
Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged three individuals after they say a man tried to avoid his arrest multiple times and received help from two people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 4, troopers were issuing a warrant for felony drug charges on Chris Kuiper, 33, who fled his house once […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
Drug trafficking ‘king’ sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges. According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. […]
20 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized in drug investigation
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after investigators say he was selling and possessed multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2, a confidential informant told investigators that Antwain Hutchinson, 51, of New Jersey, was selling glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl. The confidential informant […]
skooknews.com
Disturbance in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man for Fighting with Police
A man is facing charges after he fought with police during an incident in Ashland on Sunday morning. According to court papers, on Sunday morning, around 9:45am, Ashland Police were called to the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a disturbance. Police officer Harry Brown arrived at the...
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed. A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday. The motorcyclist...
4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police
Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
Times News
Schuylkill County man sentenced to 93 months for drug trafficking, guns
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland was sentenced yesterday to 93 month in prison by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
State Police arrest man after high-speed chase
EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a high-speed chase, Pennsylvania State Police were able to apprehend a Northampton Borough man on Friday evening. At about 6:45 p.m., Troopers responded to a call regarding a possible domestic incident. After arriving on scene, State Police saw Rickey Jacoby of Northhampton Borough leaving the scene at […]
wrnjradio.com
4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
4 Charged In Major Meth, Cocaine Bust At Warren County Home: Prosecutor
Four suspects were charged after a month-long investigation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine, and other drugs in Warren County, authorities said. Shawn Hopper, 50, and Aysha Aguilu, 32, were charged with second-degree possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, distributing methamphetamine, and other drug offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Monday release with local officials.
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
PSP says son stabs mother in Kidder Twp.
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Blakeslee woman is recovering after Pennslyvania State Police say her son stabbed her. It reportedly happened Saturday night in Kidder Township at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40. According to the press release, 57-year-old Michelle Sacerdote suffered numerous stab wounds from head to toe. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan […]
Times News
2 killed in dump truck rollover on I-78
Two people were killed when a dump truck crashed on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County on Monday, according to state police at Fogelsville. The crash happened at approximately 9:52 a.m. at mile marker 48 in Upper Macgungie Township, closing the highway in the eastbound direction. State police said a Mack...
Woman charged with assault inside store
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman from Hanover Township on charges she assaulted another woman inside the Walmart Sup
Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78 A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on...
Times News
Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times
A 19-year-old Blakeslee man is charged with stabbing his mother at a Kidder Township motel Saturday night. Jonathan Sacerdote was charged after police said he admitted stabbing his 57-year-old mother “multiple times in the head and every single part of her body.”. State police at Fern Ridge were called...
