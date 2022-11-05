ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1DNf_0izoZGrP00

Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens.

Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Not bad for a player that missed most of the past two seasons with an ankle injury.

“I don’t think there was a point I really doubted I’d get back to this level," Stanley said. "I just knew if I got the right amount of time and attention to what I knew I needed, I knew I could come back and play at a high level.”

Stanley did not want to rush back into the Ravens' lineup. He tried that last year, aggravated his ankle injury, and lasted just one game.

Stanley finally made his debut in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals and performed well. He played 22 offensive snaps and had 13 pass-blocking attempts, allowing zero pressures, according to the analytics.

"I knew especially coming off the injury the second time, the challenges that I faced being in shape, trying to get in shape without being able to put any weight on one foot really," Stanley said. "I did a lot of different hybrid-type workouts, a lot of core stuff, and just really stayed consistent about it. I think that was the biggest thing for me, is just being consistent and doing things six days a week throughout the whole offseason. It may not have been heavy lifting every day, but I just did a little something every day and just kept building on that.”

The Ravens offensive line has played effectively for much of the season. Stanley has helped stabilize their play and helps keep quarterback Lamar Jackson upright,

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Stanley is a tough matchup for any edge rusher.

“I don’t see much difference from before the injury really," Roman said. "Maybe a little rust here and there, but he’s pretty close to where he was. When he left with the injury, he was probably playing as well, if not better, than any tackle in football. So, he’s nosing around that right now. It’s a week-to-week thing. So, he’s focused on this week’s performance, and it’s going to be a tough challenge against this team.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

What channel is Ravens vs. Saints on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 9

It's the future vs. questions surrounding the future on "Monday Night Football" this week. The Saints have had an up-and-down season but are coming off a high with their a Week 8 shutout win over the Raiders. First-round pick Chris Olave was without a touchdown reception in the matchup, but the receiver is still putting together a Rookie of the Year-type campaign, with 37 receptions and 547 receiving yards at the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Ringer

The Ravens Are on a Run, Upheaval in Indianapolis, Justin Fields Is At the Head of His Class, and More Big Takeaways from Week 9

Ben and Sheil start the podcast by sharing their reactions to the Ravens’ decisive victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football. They then dive into the Colts’ firing head coach Frank Reich, detail Indianapolis’ recent history of organizational miscues, and comment on owner Jim Irsay’s peculiar press conference (5:22). Next, Ben explains why Justin Fields’s star is on the rise in Chicago while Sheil is less optimistic about Aaron Rodgers’s future in Green Bay (28:51). They end the pod by giving flowers to the Jets’ impressive defensive performance this year and debating their early AFC playoff seeding predictions (46:46).
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy