ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Itaewon crowd crush: thousands join vigil as anger grows in South Korea

By Raphael Rashid in Seoul and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Thousands of people gathered near Seoul’s city hall on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon last weekend.

Christian and Buddhist leaders spoke on stage, demanding President Yoon Suk-yeol step down and asking how the country could mourn without knowing the truth behind the deaths.

People of all ages, including foreign nationals, were present holding signs that read “The people are dying, do you call this a country?” and “Your resignation is our grief”.

A separate candlelight vigil was organised nearby by progressive youth groups, where they chanted: “This could have been prevented, the state was not there. They could have been saved, Yoon Suk-yeol take responsibility.”

The victims, mostly young people, were among an estimated 100,000 people who flocked to the popular Itaewon nightlife district to celebrate the first post-pandemic Halloween.

South Korean law enforcement officials have conceded that there was insufficient safety planning, and opposition politicians have accused the government of not taking responsibility for the disaster.

Reflecting that anger, a woman identified by local media as the mother of one of the victims was seen ripping apart floral wreaths left by the president and Seoul’s mayor at a memorial on Friday.

“What’s the point of [these flowers] when they couldn’t protect [our children]? Think about it,” she was seen saying in footage broadcast by local TV stations. “What’s the point of standing next to these [wreaths] when you let our babies die?”

Uniformed police officers were seen escorting the woman away from the memorial, located outside Seoul city hall.

On Friday, Yoon expressed his “deep sadness and sorry heart”, stopping short of a direct apology that many of his critics are demanding. “I know that our government and I … have a huge responsibility to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again,” he said.

Yoon, of the conservative People Power party, has been battling record low approval ratings since taking office in May, and his political opponents are now taking aim at his government over the Halloween crush.

A civic group linked to the main opposition party was due to hold candlelight vigils across the country on Saturday evening, including in Seoul, Busan, Gwangju and Jeju.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8JcK_0izoZ9lZ00
A man holds a placard during a candlelight vigil in Seoul. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

A group of young Koreans held a separate commemoration in central Seoul.

“I can’t believe people of my age died just because they wanted to have some fun on Halloween,” said Park Tae-hoon, 29, one of the organisers of that rally and a member of the progressive Jinbo political party.

“It was only yesterday that the president apologised,” he said, adding that the purpose of the march was to demand punishment for those responsible and measures to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

South Korea is in a period of national mourning that ends on Saturday, with flags flying at half-mast and entertainment events cancelled.

Public scrutiny of how the Halloween crowd was managed is mounting, and a wide-ranging investigation is under way into the cause of the crush.

With no single organiser for the Halloween celebrations, the government did not require any of the bars, clubs and restaurants – some located on Itaewon’s narrow alleys and side streets – to submit a safety management plan.

Though police had estimated beforehand that a crowd of 100,000 would participate, they deployed 137 officers – compared with the 6,500 sent to another part of Seoul that night for a much smaller anti-government protest.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home

A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Yana Bostongirl

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
The Guardian

The Guardian

496K+
Followers
113K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy