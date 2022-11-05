Read full article on original website
North Korea launched ballistic missile toward eastern sea, South says
South Korea said North Korea has launched at least one missile toward its eastern sea. The South did not indicate how far the missile had flown.
Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police
Burglars in Florida broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole 19 French bulldogs, which are valued at over $100,000. Police are asking the public for help finding the thieves.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Maryland cop arrested over in-custody Kohl’s lot rape allegedly had more victims, history of misconduct
Steven Abreu, who was fired from a Maryland sheriff's office upon being charged with an in-custody rape of a woman in a Kohl's parking lot, had prior inappropriate conduct toward women.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
Arkansas governor: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Chris Jones
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat Chris Jones.
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
California man shot and killed in his car while talking to friend on FaceTime
Vincent Heredia, 26, was shot and killed in San Bernardino, California outside of a party in a killing that took place while he was on FaceTime with a friend.
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
I'm governor of Maryland. Here's why Biden's midterm 'closing argument' isn't working with voters in my state
President Biden brings his "closing argument" to Maryland Monday night, but he'll find no refuge here from voters fed up with his policies on the economy, crime and wokeism.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Arizona border officers stop loads of over 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth hidden in vehicles
Border officers in Arizona seized fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth hidden in vehicles during two separate stops over the weekend, authorities said.
