UN chief: It is either a "climate change solidarity pact" or a "suicide pact"
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a "climate solidarity pact" between rich and poor nations to limit the severity of global warming in a COP27 speech. Why it matters: Guterres places a high priority on tackling climate change, and the proposal emphasizes the rapidly closing window to limit...
Possible interference from Beijing looms over elections
Democratic countries are sounding the alarm about Chinese government efforts to illicitly influence their elections. The big picture: Governments, including Russia and the U.S., have long-documented histories of interfering with or attempting to influence the elections of other countries. Recent campaigns indicate that China is now getting into the game as well.
Biden to meet Egypt's Sisi at climate summit
President Biden will meet later this week with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi while in Egypt for the COP27 UN climate summit, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday. What to watch: The senior official said Biden would raise human rights with Sisi, but did not say whether he...
Zelensky sets high bar for any peace talks with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday that Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia if certain conditions are met, including the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, punishment of war criminals and compensation for Kyiv for the invasion. Between the lines: U.S. officials have reportedly been privately urging Zelensky —...
Close Putin ally admits to interfering in U.S. elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future. Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election...
Apple squeezed by COVID lockdowns in China
Wait times for Apple's newest iPhone 14 Pro models are getting longer as new COVID lockdowns in China hamper production. Why it matters: The latest Pro models are the priciest of the iPhones — the single most important device to one of the most profitable companies in the world.
Investors face unclear outcome in midterms, with questions over spending, regulation
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investors were weighing a less clear outcome in the U.S. midterm elections on Wednesday, with Democrats doing better than expected, making questions about fiscal spending and regulation more ambiguous.
Inflation strikes spur Greek clashes, disruptions in Belgium
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation squeezes consumers.
Al Gore-affiliated group finds systematic emissions underreporting
A coalition of groups using satellite observations, artificial intelligence and machine learning revealed on Wednesday the most comprehensive facility-level accounting of global carbon emissions. Why it matters: The information can be used by regulators, journalists and investors to put pressure on governments and corporations to cut their emissions. Driving the...
Where Asian Americans made history in the midterm elections
Several Asian Americans made history across the U.S. during the midterm elections Tuesday night. Driving the news: Among them are Shri Thanedar (D), who will be the first Indian American representative for Michigan, and Aruna Miller (D), who will be the first immigrant and first Asian American elected to statewide office in Maryland.
What Brittney Griner could face in a Russian penal colony
With her legal efforts to fight Russian drug charges coming to an apparent end, American basketball star Brittney Griner is being moved to one of the country's penal colonies, which have a history of human rights abuses. Why it matters: The 32-year-old WNBA player — whose case has received significant...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’; eastern Europe preparing for rise in refugees
UK predicts bridge unlikely to be fully operational until September 2023; city officials say preparations for new refugees necessary this winter
Deadly quake strikes Nepal and shakes New Delhi
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Nepal's western district of Doti, triggering tremors as far away as India's capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The big picture: Authorities said the quake killed four children and two adults in Doti, as rescuers dug through the rubble...
Biden's new border policy throws Venezuelan migrants into limbo
A recent change in the Biden administration's immigration policy has left Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers attempting to get to the U.S. in limbo. Why it matters: More than 7.1 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 largely due to the country's dire humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. Just this year, 150,000 Venezuelans have arrived at the southern U.S. border — four times as many as in the year prior.
