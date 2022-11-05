Oregon high school football Round 1 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins

The Oregon high school football playoffs kicked off Friday with first-round action across the state.

Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans.

Our Round 1 predictions:

Bracket breakdowns:

Statistical leaders:

CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP | Bracket

No. 1 West Linn 59, No. 16 Grant 0

The usual pass-heavy Lions adjusted to the wet, windy conditions and stayed primarily on the ground in the win over the visiting Generals (6-4) of Northeast Portland.

Koffi Kouame rushed for more than 150 yards and quarterback Sam Leavitt eclipsed 100 yards, both scoring multiple touchdowns for the Lions (9-1).

“We were able to force a couple of turnovers early,” Generals coach Alex Melson said in a text, “but we couldn’t get anything going offensively as the weather definitely was a major factor. A lot of broken tackles extended drives, and we just couldn’t climb out of the hole.”

No. 8 Sherwood 48, No. 9 South Salem 6

Elijah Douglass made two interceptions — returning one 35 yards for a touchdown and the other 80 yards — to spearhead the Bowmen’s defense in the win over the visiting Saxons (8-2).

Nick Gribble rushed for 150 yards, including touchdowns of 54 and 39 yards, for the Bowmen (8-2). Quarterback Kasen Covert scored on a 50-yard run and passed to Oliver Fisher for another score.

No. 5 Central Catholic 63, No. 12 South Medford 6

Five Rams players ran for touchdowns, led by quarterback Cru Newman with three scores on the ground, and Central Catholic (9-1) handled the visiting Panthers (7-3) in torrential rain and wind at Hillsboro Stadium.

Newman was 9 of 15 for 185 yards passing and added 135 rushing yards. Zhaiel Smith caught both of the touchdown passes.

Timothy Mitchell Jr., Cade Gehlen, Ryan Anthony and freshman Tyson Davis had rushing touchdowns for the Rams of Southeast Portland.

The Rams’ Tyler Newbury made 3½ tackles (2½ for loss), Kainoa Hayes had 3½ tackles, and Matix Carpenter had three tackles.

The Panthers entered the first-round playoff game down 14 players on account of injury, including running back Ryder Scheid.

No. 4 Jesuit 42, No. 13 Tigard 6

Patrick Kelley caught two touchdown passes from Jacob Hutchinson, Payton Roth ran for two touchdowns, and Kadyn Butcher kicked two field goals for the Crusaders in their victory over the visiting Tigers (6-4) at Cronin Field in Southwest Portland.

The Crusaders (9-1) led 9-0 after the first quarter on Roth’s first scoring run and a safety coming from a blocked Tigard punt that went out of the end zone. Garrett Speer closed the scoring for the Crusaders on a one-yard run with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

“Super proud of our team this,” Tigers coach John Kemper, whose team had a 3-7 record last season, said in a text. “We took a step in the right direction to building back what Tigard football has been. These seniors bought in and led.”

No. 3 Tualatin 36, No. 14 Grants Pass 6

Jack Wagner passed for three touchdowns, Bodan Griffith ran for 75 yards, and Luke Ash scored on a touchdown run for the host Timberwolves (8-2), who held the Cavemen (6-4) scoreless until the final two minutes.

Kenen Elder, AJ Noland and Richie Anderson were on the receiving end of Wagner’s touchdown passes.

Jace Blanchard threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Tunick for the Cavemen’s touchdown.

No. 6 Mountainside 31, No. 11 Nelson 0

Aaron rey Simpson ran 80 yards for a touchdown on the first snap, launching the Mavericks of Beaverton to the win over the Hawks (7-2) of Happy Valley.

Simpson finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. The Mavericks’ special teams contributed a touchdown from Madden Tanuvasa on a blocked punt, a safety from an attempted punt by Nelson and a field goal and exceptional punting by Holden Phillips.

Phillips made a 28-yard field goal to stake the Mavericks (9-1) to a 10-0 lead and averaged more than 50 yards on three punts, with a long of 65 yards.

Noah Julison, Alex Leontyuk and Max Kirsch turned in noteworthy performances for the Hawks’ defense, coach Aaron Hazel said.

“(Mountainside) played the field-position game very well,” Hazel said in a text. “I am proud of our guys for how they prepared for this game and this season. Hats off to (Mavericks coach John) Mannion for getting his guys ready for the elements.”

No. 7 Lake Oswego 28, No. 10 North Medford 13

The Black Tornado (6-4) scored first at Cobb Field, but the Lakers got three touchdown passes from Liam Davis to post the comeback win in Lake Oswego.

Davis threw two touchdown passes to Ethan Park and one to Matt Layne. Calvin Macy ran 60 yards for the other Lake Oswego touchdown, giving the Lakers (7-3) a 21-6 halftime lead.

Jeremiah Robbins led the Black Tornado defense and, taking direct snaps out of a wildcat formation, ran for North Medford’s final touchdown.

Ty Pugliano, the Black Tornado’s leading rusher, left the game early with an apparent shoulder injury, the Mail Tribune reported .

No. 2 Sheldon 57, No. 15 Barlow 7

The Irish blocked two punts — returning one for a touchdown — intercepted two passes and scored on a safety in the first 1½ quarters of the victory over the visiting Bruins (5-5) of Gresham.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Bruins’ first possession, the Irish (10-0) of Eugene scored on a 20-yard pass from Brock Thomas to Cade Welch. Luke Leighton blocked the punt at the end of the Bruins’ next possession and ran the ball in for a score.

Nikko Klem’s interception ended the Bruins’ third possession and led to a touchdown run by Thomas.

EJ Peterson made an interception on the Bruins’ next series, leading to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Zach McEwen and a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Irish added two points from a safety on the next Barlow possession, and that was followed by a touchdown run by the Irish’s Grafton Robinson.

A sack by Josh Merriman nearly produced another safety, instead leading to a fourth down and another punt block by Leighton. That set up the Irish at the Bruins’ 4, and Thomas passed to Welch for another touchdown and a 43-0 score eight minutes before halftime.

CLASS 6A COLUMBIA CUP | Bracket

No. 17 Liberty 35, No. 32 Reynolds 0

Houstyn Lee-Perry and Ryan Berger led a defense that limited the Raiders (4-6) of Troutdale to 95 yards of total offense at Liberty in Hillsboro.

Lee-Perry had nine tackles, one for loss, and Berger had seven tackles, one for loss, and a sack.

Four players rushed for at least 50 yards for the Falcons (6-4): Michael William Campos (two touchdowns), Vincent Cabezudo (two touchdowns), Tanner Steinbach (one touchdown) and Tytan Relow.

No. 25 Clackamas 41, No. 24 Roosevelt 6

The Cavaliers rode their running game to the win over the Roughriders (6-4) at Roosevelt High School in North Portland.

Zachariah Frazier ran for three touchdowns and Max Maehara and Hudson Normand ran for one apiece for the Cavaliers (5-5). AJ Perez scored on a screen pass.

The Roughriders’ touchdown came on a 10-yard run by senior Sea Takau, who switched from his usual spot at left tackle to a ball-carrying role in the second half.

No. 28 North Salem 34, No. 21 Newberg 21

Josiah Davis and Jerrik Wangler each ran for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns and the Vikings recovered three fumbles in their win over the host Tigers (5-5), who opened the scoring on a 60-yard run by Isaac Heveron.

TC Manumaleuna II was 2 of 3 for 75 yards and a touchdown to Pierce Walker for the Vikings (6-4).

No. 20 Jefferson 18, No. 29 McMinnville 9

The Democrats (7-3) rode their defense to the win over the visiting Grizzlies (4-6) at Jefferson High School in North Portland.

Brave Johnson threw touchdown passes to D’Marieon Gates and London Walker and Jeray Mott scored on a 68-yard run for the Democrats, who have allowed a total of 46 points and posted two shutouts in their past eight games. Sheldon of Eugene is the only Class 6A team that has allowed fewer points this season than the Democrats.

Jefferson’s win was the first in an OSAA postseason game by a team from the Portland Interscholastic League since 2017, when Lincoln and Grant won in the 32-team first round.

No. 19 Oregon City 36, No. 30 Wells 16

Marcus Jordan ran for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Clay Martineau forced a safety and ran for a score, and the Pioneers (5-5) downed the Guardians (5-5) of Southwest Portland at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City.

Martineau’s safety came after the Guardians stopped a Pioneers drive at the Wells 2-yard line. On their second snap, the Guardians fumbled and recovered the ball in the end zone to stake the Pioneers to a 2-0 lead.

After the free kick, the Pioneers drove and Jordan scored his first touchdown for an 8-0 score. The Guardians tied the score on a touchdown run by Wyatt Andler and a two-point conversion.

The Pioneers went ahead 16-8 on Martineau’s touchdown and his conversion run, and they followed by forcing a three-and-out. The Guardians’ punt snap sailed high and set up the Pioneers at the Guardians 2, leading to quarterback Ben Schneider’s touchdown run and a 24-8 lead.

The Guardians made it a one-possession game again, 24-16, with a touchdown by Marselis Griffiths, but the Pioneers pitched a shutout in the second half and got two more scores from Jordan to close the win.

No. 22 Lakeridge 40, No. 27 Sandy 0

Ryan Oliver (10 of 12, 180 yards) passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, powering the Pacers (4-6) of Lake Oswego to the win over the visiting Pioneers (4-6).

Pioneers senior Jared Mayo was taken from the field in an ambulance early in the second quarter with a possible neck injury. Mayo collided with a teammate going for a tackle.

Tashi King and Baylor Corbin were on the receiving end of Oliver’s touchdown passes. Donald Stephens Jr. (five carries, 120 yards) ran for two scores and Ansu Sanoe also scored on the ground.

No. 23 Sprague 30, No. 26 Sunset 14

Kenya Johnson and Barik Hill each scored two touchdowns for the Olympians (6-4) of Salem, who built a big lead on the visiting Apollos (4-6) of Northwest Portland.

No. 18 Westview 37, No. 31 Century 0

Nolan Keeney’s first-quarter touchdown pass to Jaydon McBreen drew first blood as the Wildcats shut out the visiting Jaguars (4-6) of Hillsboro.

The Wildcats (5-5) of Northwest Portland led 7-0 at halftime and added to the lead with a blocked punt through the end zone for a safety and back-to-back touchdowns off Jaguars fumbles.

Westview’s Jordan Fisher carried 29 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 2,030 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Campbell Sager had nine total tackles with three sacks and a fumble recovery, and Aidan Cox had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Wildcats, who have posted shutouts in three of their past four games.

Elijah Garcia rushed for 80 yards for the Jaguars.

CLASS 5A | Bracket

No. 1 Summit 42, No. 16 Hood River Valley 6

Sam Stephens scored two touchdowns on Summit’s first four snaps, and the Storm of Northwest Bend smothered the visiting Eagles (4-6).

Hogan Carmichael passed for two scores for the Storm (9-1), who led 42-0 at halftime and played reserves after halftime.

On an otherwise tough night for the Eagles’ defense, Shaw Burns had a blindside sack of Carmichael and forced a fumble late in the first half. Burns also scored the Eagles’ touchdown, on a run of about 40 yards.

No. 8 Central 10, No. 9 Eagle Point 6

The Panthers of Independence got a 40-yard field goal by Dominic Castanon in the second quarter and a go-ahead touchdown run by Chase W Nelson in the third quarter to defeat the visiting Eagles (6-4).

The Eagles’ David Brown scored on a 33-yard touchdown to put Eagle Point on top 6-3 in the third quarter. Brown carried 31 times for 178 yards and ended the season with 1,693 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Ethan Dunnigan turned in another double-digit tackle game for the Panthers. Myles Crandall stood out punting for the Panthers, with the highlight a 72-yard punt to the Eagles’ 1 that set up Eagle Point’s final drive.

No. 12 Dallas 29, No. 5 Putnam 20

Zayvian Webster (13 carries, 154 yards) and Corey Miller ran for two touchdowns apiece, and the Dragons (6-3) rallied from a third-quarter deficit to defeat the host Kingsmen (8-2) in Milwaukie.

Putnam, which got receiving touchdowns from James Bauman and Emmitt Pratt and a scoring run from Jaxon Doyle, trailed 18-13 at halftime but took a 20-18 lead before the Dragons came back.

Sean Ward had nine tackles, five for loss, and three sacks for the Dragons, who got four tackles for loss and a sack from Brock Dunkin and three tackles for loss and two sacks from Kevin Rubio.

No. 4 Thurston 13, No. 13 West Albany 12

Kodi Wardlaw blocked a 37-yard field goal try with about 90 seconds left, and the Colts (8-2) of Springfield defeated the visiting Bulldogs (5-4).

Noah Blair and Ethan Burkhead connected on a 59-yard pass play to stake the Colts to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs closed to 7-6 on Marcus Allen’s two-yard touchdown run three minutes before halftime, and the Colts made it 13-6 three minutes into the fourth quarter on Vaun Halstead’s 20-yard touchdown run.

With 3:24 left, the Bulldogs got a touchdown pass from Lukas Hews to Cam Johnson, but the two-point conversion run failed, leaving West Albany one point behind.

No. 3 Bend 41, No. 14 Hillsboro 0

The Lava Bears of Northeast Bend blocked two punts in the first half en route to a big early lead over the visiting Spartans (5-4) at Caldera High School in Southeast Bend.

The shutout was the sixth of the season for the Lava Bears (9-1), who have allowed 62 points this season and are the only Class 5A team to have allowed fewer than 120 points.

No. 6 South Albany 35, No. 11 Mountain View 7

The host RedHawks (7-2) scored the final 35 points in defeating the Cougars (5-5) of Bend.

Connor Crum’s five-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Alayan capped the Cougars’ first drive. The RedHawks tied the score on Kaden Younger’s 65-yard touchdown run.

The RedHawks made a successful onside kick and made the score 14-7 on Logan Johnson’s scoring run.

On the Cougars’ next possession, a tipped screen pass was intercepted by Max Williams, who returned the ball to the Cougars’ 8. Two snaps later, Diah Kollaer ran two yards for a score that made it 21-7.

Younger finished with 16 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Vestal closed the scoring with a 45-yard run in the fourth quarter.

No. 7 Silverton 42, No. 10 Springfield 10

Diego Flores scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery 90 seconds into the game, launching the host Foxes (7-3) to a 28-0 lead en route to the first-round victory over the visiting Millers (6-4).

“We just couldn’t recover from that,” Millers coach Miles Haley said in a text. “Just didn’t execute well enough in the rain to be a top-notch program. Wasn’t an effort thing at all.”

Flores’ recovery was the only turnover among the five fumbles by the Millers, who ran nearly twice as many offensive plays as the Foxes (51 to 27). The Foxes’ Cohen Mulick had an interception.

The Foxes got three rushing touchdowns from Alex Briseno (five carries, 15 yards) and one touchdown rushing and one receiving from Jackson Pfeifer (108 yards from scrimmage).

Foxes quarterback Sawyer Teeney completed all three of his passes, picking up 91 yards and the touchdown to Pfeifer.

The Millers’ Connor Dye ran for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Dwayne Fotta returned a fourth-quarter punt for a touchdown, his third punt/kickoff return touchdown of the season.

No. 2 Wilsonville 51, No. 15 North Eugene 7

Nick Crowley and Ryder McElroy had fumble recoveries for touchdowns, and Dylan Nance, Jonny Lazaro and Mark Wiepert also stood out on defense for the Wildcats (8-2) in their home-field win over the Highlanders (5-5).

Kallen Gutridge ran for one touchdown and passed for four, connecting with Cooper Hiday, Nick Colyer and Wiepert (twice). Hiday, who led Class 5A with 16 touchdown catches in the regular season , has caught at least one touchdown pass in seven consecutive games.

CLASS 4A | Bracket

No. 1 Mazama 49, No. 16 Seaside 6

No. 8 Scappoose 26, No. 9 Marshfield 6

Aimar Cancinos kicked two field goals, Brandon Nielson and Trey Dieringer made fumble recoveries, and Trey Fuller had an interception for Scappoose (8-2) in the win over the visiting Pirates (6-4) of Marshfield.

Dieringer and D’Angelo Macedo Becker ran for Scappoose touchdowns, and Max Nowlin passed to Fuller for another touchdown.

No. 5 Estacada 44, No. 12 Junction City 8

Tucker Jackson led the Rangers (9-1) with 130 yards and two touchdowns rushing in the wet and windy win over the visiting Tigers (6-4).

No. 4 Henley 47, No. 13 Crook County 23

Shaw Stork ran for two touchdowns and passed for two (to Luke Bennett and Chris Janney), and Logan Whitlock (24 carries, 250 yards) had three scoring runs to power the host Hornets (9-1) of Klamath Falls past the Cowboys (5-5) at Mazama High School in Klamath Falls.

The Cowboys of Prineville, who led 9-6 at halftime, got a safety off a punt block by Kaleb Goozee and an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown by Eddie Freauff.

Nolan Northcutt had 11 total tackles, two for loss, and Bennett made an interception for the Hornets.

No. 14 Gladstone 21, No. 3 Marist Catholic 20

A fourth-and-two conversion from their 29 was the springboard to the Gladiators’ go-ahead touchdown in their win over the host Spartans (8-2) in Eugene.

With the Gladiators (6-3) down by six points and facing fourth down with about eight minutes left, coach Cam Sommer said his inclination was to punt the ball.

“But my OC and our kids talked me into going for it,” he said in a text, “and they got it. We went on to score the game-winning TD with five minutes left on that same drive.”

Tristan Noone broke off a 35-yard run for the touchdown that, combined with the point-after kick, gave the Gladiators the lead. On the Spartans’ next drive, Hayden Smith made an interception at midfield with 2:45 left.

The Spartans forced a punt and regained possession with about 50 seconds left but ended up turning the ball over on downs.

The Gladiators’ first two touchdowns came from Ethan Finnigan on a fumble return and a reception.

No. 6 Tillamook 12, No. 11 Woodburn 8

Seth Wehinger and Tanner Hoskins scored first-half touchdowns for the Cheesemakers (8-2), who survived a late comeback bid by the Bulldogs (7-3) in a game at Tillamook buffeted by torrential rain and 40 mph wind.

Kaleb Robles scored a touchdown that, with the two-point conversion, pulled the Bulldogs within 12-8. They recovered the onside kick but lost the ball on downs with about three minutes left.

The Cheesemakers made a first down and ran out the clock.

No. 7 Pendleton 41, No. 10 Stayton 20

Payton Lambert (17 carries, 185 yards) ran for two scores, had three tackles for loss and recovered a fumble, Gavin Clark rushed for two scores, and Andrew Demianew returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown as the Buckaroos (8-2) downed the Eagles (7-3) at Round-Up Stadium in Pendleton.

Demianew’s touchdown came on one of six turnovers by the Eagles, who got two touchdown catches and eight tackles from Brock Hubert and 100 yards rushing and eight tackles from Ty Borde.

Dylan Abrahamson made two interceptions for the Buckaroos.

No. 2 La Grande 48, No. 15 Cascade 12

Quarterback Logan Williams ran for one touchdown and passed for three, and the Tigers (8-2) held the visiting Cougars (4-6) of Turner scoreless after the first quarter.

WIAA

Hermiston 45, Cheney 23

Abel Alatorre kicked a 57-yard field goal and Justus Counsell returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown as the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-5 Mid-Columbia Conference) defeated the Blackhawks (3-7, 2-6) in Hermiston.

