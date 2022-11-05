Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Times News
Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands
The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Times News
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
Times News
Tamaqua police log
Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
Times News
Solid voter turnout in Carbon; precincts are busy in West Penn Twp.
A steady stream of voters did their civic duty on Election Day. About 100 people cast their ballots at the Franklin Township Fire Company as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. “We’ve had a steady voter turnout,” said Stacy Sheckler, judge of elections for the Long Run District. Franklin resident...
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
Applauding WFMZ’s Rob Vaughn, a vital voice in local news, for 35 years at station | Turkeys & Trophies
We could have done without Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin’s public rebuke of the City of Allentown administration earlier this week. He chastised the city’s decision to hold a news conference on driver safety the day after a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. In an announcement Wednesday of minor traffic citations being filed against the driver in connection with the Sept. 6 crash, Martin felt compelled to note that the press conference – held by the mayor, police chief and other stakeholders – led to misinformed public speculation about the case “before all the facts have been determined.” Martin’s always been a strong prosecutor in the courtroom, but seems to flounder when it comes to understanding how public speculation bubbles up in the first place. It doesn’t come from well-meaning officials acting quickly to get a general message on driver safety out to its constituents after a roadway tragedy in a high-volume location – that is what those who held the news conference did. Public speculation comes when officials stay silent at times when they should be talking, even if they’re limited on what they can say because of an incomplete investigation. This was one of those times. We applaud the city for realizing that. Unfortunately, Martin tends to opt for the bare minimum when it comes to engaging the public when that engagement is needed most. It’s all about preserving the integrity of the investigation without regard to how long every one of his constituents must wait to get basic questions about public safety answered. This is a good instinct for a prosecutor, but Martin seems incapable of striking a balance between the legal strategy and the public one. We don’t see him changing. But the next time he wants to complain about the causes of speculation on a case under his watch, he should do it in front of a mirror.
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center has announced a new mural installation, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” that will color the west side of the 100 block of Pine Street on the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is located next to St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985
The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
Times News
Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories
The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
Times News
Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions
Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
Times News
Palmerton class of 1981 reunion
The Palmerton High School Class of 1981 held its reunion on Sept. 10 in conjunction with the Class of 1982. The '81 class pushed back its reunion a year because of COVID. Picture is the Class of 1981. Seated, Frank Johannes. Front row, from left, Debbie Ziegenfuss, Lisa Fatzinger, Marshele Brozino, Renee Green, Glenn Strohl and John Christman. Second row, Tom Wargo, Anne Feller, Lora Berger, Tammy Ahner, Kim Dieter, Sue Turko, Mary Ondrasik, Mark Althouse, Sharon Christman and Paula Nothstein. Third row, Gloria Goworowski, Lori Berger, Kyle Stohl, David Silliman, Ted Jurczak, Bob Berger and Brian Suarez. Fourth row, Mike Snyder, Kevin Kuntz, Jim Hrsovsky, Bill Bradbury, Jeff Cortazzo, Scott George, Bill Cyr and Trudy Kreiser. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Lacrosse league names team after Jim Thorpe
Long before lacrosse was popular, Jim Thorpe was photographed playing it with his fellow students at the Carlisle Industrial School in the early 20th century. Come December, the Native American and the town named in his honor will have their name attached to the sport again. The Professional Box Lacrosse...
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN, St. Luke's comment on Northampton County executive's proposed health center
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says his proposal for a health center for county employees would provide great care and cut costs. It would be run by Integrity Health of New Jersey, creating some competition for the region's two big health chains, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.
Times News
Concert to benefit fire victims
A local band will be making music for the victims of a fire that tore through their apartment building on Oct. 29. Hatter will hold a benefit concert from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Tamaqua Elks Lodge, 201 W. Broad St. The band starts at 7 p.m., and there will...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
Substation Fire Causes Knocks Power Around Allentown, City Says
A fire at an electrical substation left parts of Allentown without power early on Monday, Nov. 7, city officials said. City Hall announced that large swaths of Center City, and First Ward, and "other areas" were le without electricity in a Tweet just before 9 a.m. Fire officials identified a...
