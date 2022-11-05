Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
Times News
Police investigate identity theft/fraud
State police reported investigating several instances of identity theft and scams. • State police at the Bethlehem barracks said a 60-year-old Slatington man on Oakwood lane in Washington Township reported an identity theft at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 1. • A Schuylkill County woman was bilked out of $1,000 recently in...
Times News
Tamaqua police log
Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
skooknews.com
Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland
A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
Drunken Burglar Steals Phone, Cigarettes From Bucks Home, Say Police
A Bucks County man is charged with felony burglary after police say he drunkenly walked into a stranger's home and stole a pack of cigarettes and a cell phone. Authorities in Warrington Township were called to Sassafrass Court at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 for a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors and walking through yards, police said.
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
Coroner IDs 2 Killed In I-78 Crash
Authorities have identified the two men killed in a Monday morning dump truck crash that closed down stretches of Route 78 in Berks and Lehigh counties. Donald T. Gercie, 63, was driving a dump truck that hit an overpass in the eastbound lanes and rolled over near milepost 48.0 in Upper Macungie just after 9:50 a.m., the Coroner’s Officer said.
Times News
Barton to represent 124th in Pa. House
Republican Jamie Barton of East Brunswick Township will be the new state representative in the 124th Legislative District. Barton, an executive with Jack Rich Inc., an energy business, soundly defeated Democrat Tina Burns of Tamaqua in Tuesday’s election, winning by close to 10,000 unofficial votes. Returns show Barton had...
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police
A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police. Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said they searched the area with K-9 units...
Kingston officer dazed after being punched in head
KINGSTON — A Kingston police officer was dazed after being punched three times in the head by a man who initiated a foot chase Sunday. Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the rear yard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police the man threatened her after she told him to leave. She described the trespasser as wearing a black parka jacket and gray shorts.
Man allegedly steals $200 worth of items at Boscov’s
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say stole items worth over $200 from Boscov’s in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 24 troopers were called for a retail theft occurring at the Boscov’s in Pottsville. Troopers say Edward Mieckowski, 69, tried to hide $225.89 worth of items and leave […]
Times News
Man charged with break-in, assault
A Schuylkill County man has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Chestnuthill Township, state police at Fern Ridge say. On July 23, 2020, state police were dispatched early in the morning to the 1100 block of Bluegrass Lane for a report of a woman yelling in the street while handcuffed.
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
Man charged with punching officer during foot chase
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
Comments / 0