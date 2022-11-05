KINGSTON — A Kingston police officer was dazed after being punched three times in the head by a man who initiated a foot chase Sunday. Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the rear yard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police the man threatened her after she told him to leave. She described the trespasser as wearing a black parka jacket and gray shorts.

