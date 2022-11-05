ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Man charged with break-in, assault

A Schuylkill County man has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Chestnuthill Township, state police at Fern Ridge say. On July 23, 2020, state police were dispatched early in the morning to the 1100 block of Bluegrass Lane for a report of a woman yelling in the street while handcuffed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
MOSCOW, PA
Times News

Blakeslee man calls mother ‘antiChrist’, stabs 20 times

A Blakeslee man has been charged with stabbing his mother around 20 times because of her political views. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Ronald Ziobro of the state police at Fern Ridge barracks, in the case against Jonathan Sacerdote III:. On Saturday, state police were...
BLAKESLEE, PA
Times News

Police investigate identity theft/fraud

State police reported investigating several instances of identity theft and scams. • State police at the Bethlehem barracks said a 60-year-old Slatington man on Oakwood lane in Washington Township reported an identity theft at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 1. • A Schuylkill County woman was bilked out of $1,000 recently in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Disturbance in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man for Fighting with Police

A man is facing charges after he fought with police during an incident in Ashland on Sunday morning. According to court papers, on Sunday morning, around 9:45am, Ashland Police were called to the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a disturbance. Police officer Harry Brown arrived at the...
ASHLAND, PA
Times News

Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times

A 19-year-old Blakeslee man is charged with stabbing his mother at a Kidder Township motel Saturday night. Jonathan Sacerdote was charged after police said he admitted stabbing his 57-year-old mother “multiple times in the head and every single part of her body.”. State police at Fern Ridge were called...
BLAKESLEE, PA
FOX 43

Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced. Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

PSP says son stabs mother in Kidder Twp.

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Blakeslee woman is recovering after Pennslyvania State Police say her son stabbed her. It reportedly happened Saturday night in Kidder Township at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40. According to the press release, 57-year-old Michelle Sacerdote suffered numerous stab wounds from head to toe. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan […]
BLAKESLEE, PA
Times News

Police investigate animal cruelty case

An animal cruelty case that was reported to state police at the Fogelsville barracks is under investigation. Police said they were called on Oct. 12 to the 22 block of Golden Key Road in Weisenberg Township to investigate the incident.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Son charged after allegedly stabbing mom

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township. The victim was taken to the hospital; there's...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County Court - Sentencings

Three defendants in pending criminal cases were sentenced recently in Carbon County court. The three previously entered guilty peas before Judge Joseph J. Matika. Jovani Joseph Rodriquez, 23, of Lehighton, was sentenced on two driving under the influence charges. On the first count he was placed in the county’s Restrictive...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy