Times News
Man charged with break-in, assault
A Schuylkill County man has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Chestnuthill Township, state police at Fern Ridge say. On July 23, 2020, state police were dispatched early in the morning to the 1100 block of Bluegrass Lane for a report of a woman yelling in the street while handcuffed.
Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
Recently resigned Bethlehem police detective charged with stalking, harassment
A former Bethlehem police detective is charged with stalking and harassing a civilian employee of the department with whom he had a previous relationship, the Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Noah Klingborg, 27, of Bethlehem, is expected to surrender Tuesday afternoon at the police department prior to arraignment,...
Times News
Blakeslee man calls mother ‘antiChrist’, stabs 20 times
A Blakeslee man has been charged with stabbing his mother around 20 times because of her political views. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Ronald Ziobro of the state police at Fern Ridge barracks, in the case against Jonathan Sacerdote III:. On Saturday, state police were...
Times News
Police investigate identity theft/fraud
State police reported investigating several instances of identity theft and scams. • State police at the Bethlehem barracks said a 60-year-old Slatington man on Oakwood lane in Washington Township reported an identity theft at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 1. • A Schuylkill County woman was bilked out of $1,000 recently in...
skooknews.com
Disturbance in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man for Fighting with Police
A man is facing charges after he fought with police during an incident in Ashland on Sunday morning. According to court papers, on Sunday morning, around 9:45am, Ashland Police were called to the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a disturbance. Police officer Harry Brown arrived at the...
Times News
Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced. Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Times News
Police investigate animal cruelty case
An animal cruelty case that was reported to state police at the Fogelsville barracks is under investigation. Police said they were called on Oct. 12 to the 22 block of Golden Key Road in Weisenberg Township to investigate the incident.
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
Woman charged with assault inside store
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman from Hanover Township on charges she assaulted another woman inside the Walmart Sup
FOX43.com
Times News
Carbon County Court - Sentencings
Three defendants in pending criminal cases were sentenced recently in Carbon County court. The three previously entered guilty peas before Judge Joseph J. Matika. Jovani Joseph Rodriquez, 23, of Lehighton, was sentenced on two driving under the influence charges. On the first count he was placed in the county’s Restrictive...
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Wanted in Carbon County Taken into Custody by Borough Police
A Saint Clair man wanted in Carbon County on retail theft charges. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, Saint Clair Police served a warrant at 52 Ann Street in the borough for 50-Year-Old, Paul Lapinsky. Lapinsky was wanted by Mahoning Township Police in Carbon County on...
Times News
Schuylkill County man sentenced to 93 months for drug trafficking, guns
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland was sentenced yesterday to 93 month in prison by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
local21news.com
Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
Witness helps catch driver who hit pedestrian and fled, Bethlehem police say
Witnesses helped Bethlehem police track down a driver in a hit-and-run crash that ultimately killed the victim. Ronald Mayo, 67, of Minersville, Pennslvania, died Friday from injuries on the Oct. 29 crash near East Fourth and Buchanan streets on Bethlehem’s Southside. Police said they were called at 9:35 p.m....
