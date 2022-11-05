ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Keep Dreaming About Your College Ex… in Your 30s

Sexy dreams are one thing, but recurring ones about your college ex when you’re in your thirties? Nah, that’s not going to fly. Visits from your ex in your sleep are nightmares in their own right, and not to mention, so confusing. Is my college ex still thinking about me? Am I still in love with my college ex? What does it all mean?

