Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO