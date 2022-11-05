ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Times News

Election results: Carbon votes yes on land referendum

With all precincts reporting, Carbon County favored Douglas Mastriano in the race for governor with 13,772 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 7,200 votes. Mastriano has an early lead in Monroe and Schuylkill counties. Statewide, Shapiro is leading. Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senator, with...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County votes Republican

Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County voting is a two-step process

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, Acting Deputy Director Emily Cook walked Newswatch 16 through what voters will see after they've signed in on Election Day. "When they go to the polls, you're going to see this ballot marking device. It's just like a giant...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe County election results

John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NBC News

Josh Shapiro says he's feeling 'really good' after casting ballot

Pennsylvania gubernatorial Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro told reporters he was feeling "really good" after casting his vote in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County. Shapiro said he was humble by Republican support and that he voted for the state's Democratic senate nominee John Fetterman.Nov. 8, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Justice department monitoring polls in Lehigh, Luzerne

The Justice Department announced Monday its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the election. Lehigh and Luzerne counties are on the list. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions

Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

