Election results: Carbon votes yes on land referendum
With all precincts reporting, Carbon County favored Douglas Mastriano in the race for governor with 13,772 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 7,200 votes. Mastriano has an early lead in Monroe and Schuylkill counties. Statewide, Shapiro is leading. Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senator, with...
Carbon County votes Republican
Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
Early Schuylkill election results: Barton in lead for state representative
Going against the state trend, Schuylkill County is favoring Republican Douglas V. Mastriano with 7,635 votes to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 4,225 in the race for governor. Thirty percent of the votes were reported. Republican Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman for U.S. Senator. Oz has 8,134 votes to Fetterman’s...
ELECTION RESULTS: Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pa. governor’s race; Wild-Scheller too close to call
Lehighvalleylive.com covered all major developments on election night into early Wednesday morning, including the local and statewide results for several key races that have drawn national attention. Among them are the U.S. Senate race to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey, the Lehigh Valley Republican who’s stepping down at the end of...
Luzerne County voting is a two-step process
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, Acting Deputy Director Emily Cook walked Newswatch 16 through what voters will see after they've signed in on Election Day. "When they go to the polls, you're going to see this ballot marking device. It's just like a giant...
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
Solid voter turnout in Carbon; precincts are busy in West Penn Twp.
A steady stream of voters did their civic duty on Election Day. About 100 people cast their ballots at the Franklin Township Fire Company as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. “We’ve had a steady voter turnout,” said Stacy Sheckler, judge of elections for the Long Run District. Franklin resident...
Polls in Luzerne County remained open until 10 p.m. after voting problems
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County has ruled that polling places in the county should remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday because of problems with ballots at a number of locations. The ruling comes after reports of problems at the polls in parts of Luzerne County.
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
What to expect on Election Day 2022 in Pa.: Turnout; when will we have election results?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Well, at least half of them will. And it may be some time before we have a clear picture of results. Turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as presidential years,...
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
Josh Shapiro says he's feeling 'really good' after casting ballot
Pennsylvania gubernatorial Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro told reporters he was feeling "really good" after casting his vote in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County. Shapiro said he was humble by Republican support and that he voted for the state's Democratic senate nominee John Fetterman.Nov. 8, 2022.
Justice department monitoring polls in Lehigh, Luzerne
The Justice Department announced Monday its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the election. Lehigh and Luzerne counties are on the list. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections...
DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions
Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
Luzerne County among 64 jurisdictions to undergo election monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County is among 64 jurisdictions in 24 states that will undergo Election Day monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department, the department announced Monday. The county did not grant permission for federal monitors to be stationed inside polling places, which means...
Thanks to Dr. Oz for debate comments on abortion. I’ll be voting for Fetterman. | Letter
Thanks to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for clarification of his stance on abortion issues during his debate with Democratic candidate John Fetterman. He thinks women must now include involvement of local politicians in addition to conferring with their physicians on personal health issues connected with abortion.
LVHN, St. Luke's comment on Northampton County executive's proposed health center
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says his proposal for a health center for county employees would provide great care and cut costs. It would be run by Integrity Health of New Jersey, creating some competition for the region's two big health chains, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.
FBI agent who took down Allentown mayor tells Penn State students how he did it
Scott Curtis’ hard work investigating corruption in Allentown and Reading can be followed on his own hand-written map, a diagram of a huge pay-to-play scheme scrawled on pieces of taped together computer paper. It started with Curtis’ boss at the FBI telling him to flesh out rumors and stories...
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
