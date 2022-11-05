Read full article on original website
click orlando
Crash into ditch off ramp to SR-528 near Orlando International Airport sends 2 to hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash into a ditch off an eastbound ramp to State Road 528 near Orlando International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The airport said police responded to a crash on Tradeport Drive around 7:45 a.m. [TRENDING:...
Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by patrol car, truck on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by an Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol car and another vehicle on State Road 417 near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes between exit 11 and exit 10...
fox35orlando.com
'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers
Holly Hill police are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee in Holly Hill. FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.
click orlando
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
WESH
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash
LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg
A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
Seminole County waiving landfill debris dropoff fees, opens sandbag locations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials are working on storm preparations as Subtropical Storm Nicole tracks toward Florida’s east coast. Seminole County Office of Emergency Management officials said the storm could bring up to 7 to 8 inches of rain to areas just now drying out from Hurricane Ian.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say
A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
‘Condo buildings in peril’: coastal city asks county for evacuation order
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With Subtropical Storm Nicole steaming closer to Florida’s coastline, Daytona Beach Shores leaders are asking Volusia County to change course and issue an evacuation order. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During an emergency meeting called Monday night, city leaders passed a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida airports closing ahead of dangerous storm
Tropical Storm Nicole is slated to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way to Florida, and airports near Orlando, including Orlando International Airport, are closing ahead of the storm. Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
Orange County providing sandbags, lowering water levels ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is working on preparations ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Demings said the county is lowering water levels in areas where flooding is a known issue after Hurricane Ian, including near Orlo Vista, and is making sandbags available on Tuesday.
click orlando
Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch:...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live webcam of Florida's Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral
LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida. School closures: See what districts have closed ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
