Orlando, FL

Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash

LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg

A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say

A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida airports closing ahead of dangerous storm

Tropical Storm Nicole is slated to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way to Florida, and airports near Orlando, including Orlando International Airport, are closing ahead of the storm. Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
