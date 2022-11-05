OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO