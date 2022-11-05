Everything you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 10

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 10 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

Briefly: Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Georgia shut down Tennessee’s high-powered offense, dominating the Volunteers in an SEC showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams. In a deafening and soggy Sanford Stadium, Georgia led 27-6 before Tennessee scored its first touchdown with 4:15 remaining. Hendon Hooker, who entered as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner after taking down Alabama last month, passed for only 195 yards and was sacked six times by the Georgia defense.

One highlight to watch: Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey gets wide open for a long touchdown in the first half.

Briefly: Ohio State endured terrible weather conditions to squeak past pesky Northwestern as Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud, who leads the Big Ten in passing, only threw for 76 yards completing 10 of 26 passes and no touchdowns. Stroud did have a career-high 79 yards rushing, including a long run that led to the game-clinching score.

One highlight to know: Miyan Williams hits the snow angel after his 27-yard touchdown run to give the Buckeyes the lead.

Briefly: Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame dealt a serious blow to Clemson's College Football Playoff hopes. It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for the Fighting Irish in their past 10 games since 2018. The loss ended a 14-game winning streak by the Tigers, the longest active streak among FBS teams.

What to know: Benjamin Morrison seals the win with a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Briefly: J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Michigan rallied from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers. Running back Blake Corum had two short TD runs and linebacker Michael Barrett intercepted two passes in a big third quarter, returning the second one 31 yards for a touchdown as 9-0 Michigan matched its best start since 2016.

One highlight to watch: Barrett scores off an interception.

Briefly: Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and LSU defeated Alabama to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising victory in a riveting game that included six second-half lead changes and a tying field goal by Alabama in the 30 seconds also gave LSU control of the SEC West Division with two league games remaining.

One highlight to watch: Taylor makes the game-winning catch for LSU.

Briefly: TCU stayed unbeaten with its ninth consecutive victory aided by Kendre Miller's 158 rushing yards and Derius Davis returning a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. Max Duggan threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns passes, while the defense held the Texas Tech passing offense to under 200 yards.

One highlight to know: Miller bullies his way to a 2-yard score as the Horned Frogs take the lead for good.

Briefly: Bo Nix and the Oregon offense found creative ways to score in breezing to their eighth consecutive win since a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the season opener. The Ducks dialed up one gadget play after another, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. catching a 4-yard TD pass to open the scoring and linebacker Noah Sewell scoring on a 1-yard plunge. Even quarterback Bo Nix got into the trick-play act by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from tailback Bucky Irving.

What to know: Nix slips out of the backfield to make a touchdown catch.

Briefly: Caleb Williams passed for 360 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw two of his four scoring passes to Michael Jackson III, leading No. 9 Southern California to its eight win in nine games. The night wasn't all great. The Trojans allowed 28 points in the second half of a third consecutive subpar outing.

Briefly: Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as No. 10 UCLA held off Arizona State. Thompson-Robinson led drives of 75, 77, 91 and 90 yards to give UCLA a 28-10 halftime lead that grew to 35-10 on his 4-yard run in the third quarter.

Briefly: Utah had a season-high 306 yards rushing and Cam Rising threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in his return following a one-game absence in a defeat of Arizona. The Utes took control of the game in the second quarter behind an imposing running attack. The Utes racked up 153 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the first half while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Three of the scores came in the second quarter.

Briefly: Payton Thorne threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Michigan State ended a troubling week where eight players were suspended for a post-game fight with Michigan last week by defeating Illinois. The Spartans improved their bowl chances by stopping the Illini five times on fourth down to end a three-game losing streak.

One highlight to watch: Jayden Reed hauls in a touchdown reception to extend the Michigan State lead.

Briefly: Two weeks ago, Texas let a game against Oklahoma State slip away in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns weren’t about to let it happen again. After riding Bijan Robinson to a 31-10 halftime lead at Kansas State, then watching the Wildcats come roaring back down the stretch, the Longhorns’ defense stepped up one last time. Keondre Coburn stripped Adrian Martinez near midfield with 34 seconds to go, Jaylan Ford pounced on the loose ball and Texas escaped. Robinson was the offensive star with 209 yards rushing and a score.

One highlight to watch: Robinson opens the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run.

Briefly: Drake Maye threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns and added 74 yards on the ground and Josh Downs caught 15 passes for 166 leading the Tar Heels, who are 5-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2015.

One highlight to know: Maye rolls to the right and can't find a receiver, so he takes it in himself for the score.

No. 16 Penn State 45, Indiana 14

Briefly: Kaytron Allen ran for 86 yards and scored a season-high three times and added 72 receiving yards to help Penn State bounce back from its defeat of Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have won eight of the last nine in this series and six of their wins this season have come by double digits. Indiana lost its sixth in a row and perhaps its top two quarterbacks.

One highlight to watch: Allen finds the end zone for one of his three touchdowns.

Briefly: Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards, leading Kansas past Oklahoma State to make the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean was efficient in the air, too. He went 18-for-23 passng for 203 yards with two touchdowns. The Cowboys were without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and freshman replacement Garrett Rangel threw interceptions on theire first two drives.

One highlight to watch: Bean weaves his way through the Oklahoma State defense for a 73-yard touchdown run.

Briefly: MJ Morris threw for three scores while North Carolina State’s defense thrice picked off Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman in a huge win for the Wolfpack. Morris threw for 210 yards in becoming the first true freshman in more than 22 years to start at quarterback for N.C. State. Morris hit Darryl Jones for two of his TDs and Keyon Lesane for another to lead the offense. He also directed a key late drive that took four minutes off the clock and set up Christopher Dunn’s 25-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game with 2:54 left.

Briefly: Tulane used a strong running game to continue its season as Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a score, while Shaadie Clayton-Johnson added 106 yards as part of a 357 yard effort on the ground by the Green Wave. The defense held Tulsa to 257 total yards, as the Golden Hurricane played without their starting quarterback Davis Brin.

One highlight to know: Tulane pads its lead on this scoring strike from Michael Pratt to Shae Wyatt.

Briefly: Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown while filling in for injured Israel Abanikanda and Pittsburgh shut down Syracuse to end a two-game losing streak. The Panthers relied heavily on Hammond and a defense that kept Orange freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in check in his first career start. Pitt sacked Del Rio-Wilson six times and limited the Orange to 145 total yards.

Briefly: Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Liberty used a late goal-line stop on a 2-point conversion try to stun Arkansas. The Razorbacks pulled within two points on a KJ Jefferson touchdown pass, but the Flames stuffed KJ Jefferson’s run on the conversion with 1:11 left to seal the win.

Briefly: Will Levis threw three touchdown passes and Chris Rodriguez grinded out a tough 112 yards rushing as the Wildcats bounced back from getting blown out against Tennessee to reach bowl eligibility.

One highlight to know: Levis hit Dane Key to give the Wildcats the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Briefly: Mikey Keene threw for three touchdowns and RJ Harvey ran for 151 yards and a score as Central Florida stayed on track for the American Athletic championship game with an important road win. With the score tied in the fourth quarter, Keene hit Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker for scores to make the difference.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Everything you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 10