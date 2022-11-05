ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cheshire Bridge reopens, more than a year after a natural gas fire shut it down

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVuja_0izoVxno00

ATLANTA — The wait is over. More than 15 months after a natural gas fire destroyed the Cheshire Bridge, it has reopened after millions of dollars in improvements.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter recently visited the bridge in northeast Atlanta and spoke to people who use it every day.

Rahel Hailu, manages her family restaurant, Embilta Cafe, along the busy stretch, and was pleased to see it back open.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We lost a lot of our customers. We struggle to pay the bills,” Hailu said.

On Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and city leaders were out by the bridge to welcome people back. Two lanes are now open after a natural gas fire forced the city to demolish and completely rebuild it.

Jessica Fulton, the deputy commissioner for the Atlanta DOT and, said utility and service delays stalled the project but expected to see a lot of good change.

“When it’s open, you’ll have four lanes in each direction ... enough space for a bike lane and then the sidewalks, which used to be approximately four feet wide ... they are now about seven feet wide,” Fulton said.

She says natural gas lines are now underground, and oversized stones were added to deter animals and people from getting hurt.

“We’re happy that we’re finally able to be open at that point,” Fulton said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up4k2_0izoVxno00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations

Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy