Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
Tarrant city councilman arrested for second time this week on new charges
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 10, his second arrest this week, after a towing company says he drove away in his vehicle without paying. Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major confirms Bryant was arrested Thursday morning on a theft of services charge.
wbrc.com
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
wbrc.com
Heart Gallery Alabama: Elijah
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
wbrc.com
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
wbrc.com
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools. The...
wbrc.com
2-year-old in need of kidney donor: ‘He needs a kidney to have a healthy life’
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin family says they are looking for a miracle in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. WBAY reports Arlo Lesatz spends eight hours a night hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive. Arlo’s father Max Lesatz said...
wbrc.com
Alabama House speaker nominee lays out plan for next legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new leader is expected to take the reigns in Alabama’s House of Representatives in 2023. Rep. Nathanial Ledbetter is slated to replace retiring House Speaker Mac McCutcheon. Representing DeKalb County since 2014, Ledbetter is the House Republican caucus’ majority leader. Putting Alabama first...
wbrc.com
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Public school students seeking to graduate from high school in 2028 will have to complete one of several new requirements passed by the Alabama State Board of Education before receiving a diploma. “This step is not about any more requirements. It’s about measuring what matters,” said...
Comments / 0