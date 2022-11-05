Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN, St. Luke's comment on Northampton County executive's proposed health center
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says his proposal for a health center for county employees would provide great care and cut costs. It would be run by Integrity Health of New Jersey, creating some competition for the region's two big health chains, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.
Times News
Solid voter turnout in Carbon; precincts are busy in West Penn Twp.
A steady stream of voters did their civic duty on Election Day. About 100 people cast their ballots at the Franklin Township Fire Company as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. “We’ve had a steady voter turnout,” said Stacy Sheckler, judge of elections for the Long Run District. Franklin resident...
Times News
Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions
Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
Times News
Schuylkill County marriage licenses
Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
Times News
Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands
The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Times News
Election results: Carbon votes yes on land referendum
With all precincts reporting, Carbon County favored Douglas Mastriano in the race for governor with 13,772 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 7,200 votes. Mastriano has an early lead in Monroe and Schuylkill counties. Statewide, Shapiro is leading. Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senator, with...
Times News
Carbon County votes Republican
Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff
Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
yourerie
Luzerne County Election Update
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible. According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.
Polls in Luzerne County remained open until 10 p.m. after voting problems
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County has ruled that polling places in the county should remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday because of problems with ballots at a number of locations. The ruling comes after reports of problems at the polls in parts of Luzerne County.
Times News
Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories
The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985
The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
Times News
Early Schuylkill election results: Barton in lead for state representative
Going against the state trend, Schuylkill County is favoring Republican Douglas V. Mastriano with 7,635 votes to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 4,225 in the race for governor. Thirty percent of the votes were reported. Republican Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman for U.S. Senator. Oz has 8,134 votes to Fetterman’s...
Times News
Lansford resident Kevin Soberick retires after 27 years in law enforcement
After 27 years with the Salisbury Township Police Department, retired chief and Lansford resident Kevin Soberick says he “cannot think of a better place for a police officer to work.”. He said the support he received from township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich and township commissioners was exceptional. “It makes a...
WOLF
Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
Times News
Weatherly schools plan veterans service, activities
The Weatherly Area School District has a busy November ahead, and the public is invited to many of the events. Thanksgiving starts early with a Thanksgiving feast during lunch on Thursday – featuring the “famous Weatherly pumpkin dessert” according to director of food and nutrition Jeanine Snyder.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
