Arrival of transfer Lesha Petree gives Purdue women's basketball scoring boost

WEST LAFAYETTE – Since deciding to leave Rutgers and transfer to the Purdue women’s basketball program, the transition has been smooth for Lesha Petree.

That was until Petree visited the dentist. Both times to have her wisdom teeth removed.

Last month, her second visit forced the native of Detroit to miss the Boilermakers’ “secret” scrimmage against Marquette, a game Petree was eager to play since she’s a newcomer.

“I got my bottom two wisdom teeth out in August and then I thought I was going to be good and didn't have to get the top two out,” Petree said. “But they got infected, so I had to get them out. I was sad to miss a scrimmage. I was really sad, but I couldn't do it.”

The 6-foot Petree, a wing in coach Katie Gearlds’ offense, is scheduled to be on the court Sunday when Purdue plays its only exhibition against Purdue Northwest at Mackey Arena.

Legit scoring option

Petree is one of two transfers – along with Caitlyn Harper from Cal Baptist - to join Gearlds’ program since the end of last season, both giving the Boilermakers additional scoring options from inside and the perimeter.

But Petree brings an element the program has been missing, not only last season but in previous years. She’s a player who can create her own shot and help elevate her teammates in the process.

“She's probably our only person that can – and we could drop everybody on a baseline - and say go get us a bucket. And she can do that,” Gearlds said. “She can get one off and I don't know if anybody else on our team can really do that right now.”

Purdue volleyballSophomore Raven Colvin emerges as leader

Petree’s experience and talent should help the Boilermakers take a step forward in Gearlds’ second season.

She’s played 119 games at Bradley and Rutgers, scored 1,655 career points, hit 214 3-pointers and earned numerous preseason and postseason honors, including Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year in 2020-21.

Petree knows the Big Ten after playing last season for the Scarlet Knights. She didn’t plan on leaving until coach C. Vivian Stringer retired after last season.

“That changed a lot of things and I had to make some decisions,” Petree said. “I knew when I transferred I wanted to stay in the Big Ten because I knew the competition.”

Impressed by culture

She took a closer look at Purdue because of what Gearlds accomplished in her first season, the number of players returning and the foundation the former standout Boilermaker was building.

“I wanted to see what the culture was about and what she was trying to do moving forward and see if I fit in and could help,” Petree said.

And Petree firmly believes she can help push the program forward another step.

“I like their style of play, and I'm that type of player to where we run and gun,” she said. “Get the ball out, get up fast, quick shots. I'd like to say I’m a pretty good scorer. So coach Katie doesn't really limit you offensively. That was one thing that I really liked about her.”

Petree began her college career at Bradley, spending three seasons and leading the Braves to the MVC championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament for the first time. She had a couple of Power 5 offers in high school but Bradley had everything she wanted in a program.

Her success led to different dreams of playing at a bigger program. But without the experience of playing for the Braves, Petree doesn’t become the player she is today.

“I think that I learned a lot of intangible things at Bradley that I would have never learned if I would have just gone high major off the bat,” she said. “I think it was a necessity, and a stepping stone for me to get to where I am now.”

And the transition to reach this point has been everything Petree envisioned, minus the trips to the dentist. “The coaches have been very welcoming,” Petree said. “I like that my teammates are pretty easygoing. This is probably the least dramatic team I've ever been a part of. They've made it really easy to come here.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Purdue Northwest at Purdue

Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Radio streaming: purduesports.com