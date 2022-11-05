Read full article on original website
MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY MONDAY
The rash of brush fires continues in Indiana County, with four reported in the county over the last 24 hours. After being called out the evening before for a brush fire, Glen Campbell Fire Department was called back out to Number 11 road in Montgomery Township for another brush fire.
ONE PERSON INJURED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP CRASH TUESDAY NIGHT
One person was injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday night in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of South 6th Street and Indian Springs Road at 6:25 Tuesday night for the crash. Officials say the crash involved a black-colored sedan and a grey SUV, and the one of the passengers of the sedan was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
More brush fires were reported over the weekend. After a brush fire was reported at 1:18 AM on Sunday, three more were added to the list, according to Indiana County 911. The first of those three was at 9:08 AM for a property on Bennette Road in Montgomery Township. The Glen Campbell fire department was dispatched for that call. Glen Campbell fire crews were also called out at 4:26 PM to Number 11 Road in Montgomery Township for the third brush fire of the day.
Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the intersection of Huey Street and Olive Street at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
7 charged with homicide in Indiana County man's stabbing death
Seven people are charged with criminal homicide in the kidnapping and killing of an Indiana County man last month, state police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Six Johnstown residents were among those accused in the stabbing death of Hayden R. Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield,...
SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
State Police Calls: No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
RONALD LAWRENCE DECKER, 61
Ronald Lawrence Decker 61, of Blairsville, PA (Burrell Twp.) passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Johnstown, PA. The son of Harry L. and Vivian L. (Gordish) Decker, he was born July 30, 1961 in Indiana, PA. Mr. Decker worked for Local #66 and was a member of the...
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
7 charged with homicide in kidnapping & killing of Indiana County teen
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Seven adults are being charged with criminal homicide after an Indiana County teen was kidnapped and found dead in late October, state police said. According to a press release, the adults who police believe were involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa have all been charged with one count of […]
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
1 flown from Rostraver crash
One person was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Rostraver, according to county emergency officials. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to Route 51, just north of the county line in Rostraver, for a report of a one-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Search underway for $10k worth of stolen model cars in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after approximately 400 model cars were stolen from a property in Bedford County. State police announced Tuesday that sometime between Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m., hundreds of model cars were stolen from a property along William Penn Road […]
Female driver in critical condition after crash in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — All lanes were closed on a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood after a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue at 12:35 p.m. According to Pittsburgh...
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
