Foley Main Street offering free lights to downtown businesses
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – In an effort to light up downtown, Foley Main Street is giving businesses two 33-foot strands of light just in time for the holiday season. But organizers say they want the lights to shine all year long. Main Street’s volunteers will be distributing...
Tanger Outlets Foley Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Foley is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia and Salt Life – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
Holly Days on Main return Dec. 10-11 at The Wharf in Orange Beach
Event to include music, Santa Pub Crawl to benefit Toys for Tots. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Holly Days on Main Festival will return to The Wharf on Dec. 10-11 presented by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber with sponsors South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Riviera Utilities.
Gulf Shores announces closures in honor of Veterans Day
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – To recognize service members for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Gulf Shores announces several closures and hours of operation:. Gulf Shores Police Department, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health. Administrative offices...
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
Hangout, Murder Point presenting Experience the Oyster on Nov. 19
33 chefs, 10-plus oyster harvesters will bring the bivalves. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The oyster is an experience for those who love them and the Hangout is bringing it with the Oyster Experience Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m. in the restaurant’s courtyard in Gulf Shores. Murder Point Oysters is presenting the event.
Businesses to compete in Sandcastle Shindig at the Bama Nov. 5
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Sandcastle University owner and artist Janel Hawkins and other organizers had first wanted to have a sandcastle and sand sculpting competition of teams from local businesses in January. But with lower-than-normal temperatures on the Jan. 15 date most of the teams dropped...
Restaurant Review: Ferus by the Bay
A historic home may be an unconventional place to house a brewery. But Ferus by the Bay makes it look like an obvious choice. To owner Coby Lake, who lived across the street from the Irwin-Sandoz-Jones house, it was. Soon, Lake’s business partner, Alan Alford, moved from Birmingham to Fairhope with his wife Kathy to manage the brewery, which opened in May as the third Ferus location and first in south Alabama.
6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast
It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
Development company sues City of Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, recently purchased two pieces of land, one on Lawrence Road and another off Dyer Road in Fairhope, with plans to build new townhomes. But they say the city has added new requirements for development, so now the company is suing the city. Fairhope city leaders are […]
Perdido holiday craft and vendor fair set for Nov. 12
Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – Get a jump on the holiday shopping season at the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Craft Fair. The fair will be at Innerarity Point Park on Cruzat Road. The fair will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and guests are...
Alabama’s beaches see record tax revenues through August 2022
Lodging taxes $79 million higher than through August of 2021. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Partial-year tourism numbers through August of 2022 reveal a robust season in South Baldwin County with lodging tax collections up $79 million over the same period in 2021. The...
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
Construction Update for the New Baptist Hospital Campus
As part of the new Baptist Hospital campus, the Bear Family Foundation Health Center is just one of the ways we are increasing easy access to a wide array of health care services for our community. Located adjacent to the hospital, the first floor of the six-story BFFHC is home to our infusion center, outpatient lab, imaging and women’s imaging, radiation and medical oncology. The retail pharmacy will offer the convenience of having prescriptions filled on site. Services provided on the second floor include pre-optimization and pre-surgery consult, bariatric weight loss and cardiac rehab. Upper floors offer office space for primary care and specialty care physician practices as well as our wound care center. The new campus is set to open next September. Here are some highlights of the work underway:
The Bohemian Event Venue Opens at OWA Parks & Resort
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - OWA Parks and Resort is continuing to expand its offerings to attract more people. The latest addition comes to the Downtown OWA area where folks can rent a Bohemian Event Venue for private events. The Bohemian — an Event Venue has officially opened its doors...
Alabama’s Most Expensive Condo is a Private Penthouse Paradise
The views are mesmerizing inside and outside of this super-private penthouse. Alabama's most expensive condo is located at the Regency Isle in Orange Beach. It has been recently refurbished, so it’s high-end everything. Enjoy a seaside penthouse with 4 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths. Every step is dripping in luxury.
Orange Beach students get national recognition for HS GameDay set
Idea came together in three days for Tripp Carter, Caden Ford and Myles Morgan. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Three Orange Beach students wanted to do something to bring attention to the high school’s football home football game. And, they ended up getting national recognition with mentions on ESPN’s Gameday TikToc account and the ESPN Instagram page.
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
