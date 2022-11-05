As part of the new Baptist Hospital campus, the Bear Family Foundation Health Center is just one of the ways we are increasing easy access to a wide array of health care services for our community. Located adjacent to the hospital, the first floor of the six-story BFFHC is home to our infusion center, outpatient lab, imaging and women’s imaging, radiation and medical oncology. The retail pharmacy will offer the convenience of having prescriptions filled on site. Services provided on the second floor include pre-optimization and pre-surgery consult, bariatric weight loss and cardiac rehab. Upper floors offer office space for primary care and specialty care physician practices as well as our wound care center. The new campus is set to open next September. Here are some highlights of the work underway:

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO