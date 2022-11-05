Read full article on original website
Nick Rogers
4d ago
If he paid into his pension, he should receive what he paid. The vested amount the county paid should go towards the victims’ settlements. That’s only fair
Jeffery Stanley
3d ago
Right Nick Rogers,whatever he paid in his pension automatically should be his.But,what the County contributed should go to the victims!!He violated his oath of protection for all citizens even when they have committed a crime.
WHAT'S HOTT ATL
3d ago
See, it's not about his supporters, or his community... It's about the monet. Too bad yhe ones that feel he cares can't see beyond the acting career he's mastered in policing.
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars. A jury found Hill guilty last month on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced in February
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be sentenced in February after his recent conviction in federal court....
2 arrested, accused of aiding suspect in Henry detention officer shooting
Three people are accused of helping a man who shot a Henry County law enforcement officer last week to escape, and one remains at large, officials announced Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County police remember fallen officer one year later
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It's been a year since Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was tragically killed in the line of duty. His family said all he ever wanted to do was grow up to become a policeman, and that dream came true. Officer Desai spent 17 years as a law enforcement veteran.
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
Texas man gets life sentence in Cobb for assaulting, raping girlfriend in 2020
A Texas man charged with brutally assaulting and raping his girlfriend in 2020 has been given a life sentence in Cobb County, officials said Tuesday.
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman said they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta victims survive violent kidnapping, home invasion
A man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint in a violent home invasion in Coweta County is currently in custody. Michael Butler is currently being charged with home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 8, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WXIA 11 Alive
Search begins for wanted murder suspect in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Douglas County said they're searching for a murder suspect in a killing that occurred last Friday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Harold Dakers is wanted and was last seen in the area of Villa Rica. The sheriff's office did not...
Cops: Man kidnaps couple after robbing Coweta County home at gunpoint
A man kidnapped a couple and forced them to drive him to the interstate after taking multiple items from their Coweta Co...
New details in Douglas County homicide reveal wanted suspect was out on bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in Friday night’s homicide died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said Kaleshia Lyons suffered from injuries to her face. Sheriff Tim Pounds said Harold Dakers is accused of killing Lyons. Sheriff Pounds said the two...
Man arrested on child molestation charges after 6-hour standoff in Fayette
A six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County on Sunday ended with a man arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
78-year-old father shoots son with shotgun after he wouldn’t allow him into the house, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen. According...
Cobb County 911 dispatchers concerned about operations, public safety
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A severe nationwide staffing shortage is forcing Cobb County dispatch to make difficult choices about who picks up when someone calls 911. For Tina Rutledge, who lives hundreds of miles away in retirement, her heart is still at the Cobb County 911 call center. She...
Cobb mother indicted on lesser charge in toddler’s 2017 beating death
A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a woman for second-degree murder in the 2017 beating death of her 21-month-old son...
