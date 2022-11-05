ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Nick Rogers
4d ago

If he paid into his pension, he should receive what he paid. The vested amount the county paid should go towards the victims’ settlements. That’s only fair

Jeffery Stanley
3d ago

Right Nick Rogers,whatever he paid in his pension automatically should be his.But,what the County contributed should go to the victims!!He violated his oath of protection for all citizens even when they have committed a crime.

WHAT'S HOTT ATL
3d ago

See, it's not about his supporters, or his community... It's about the monet. Too bad yhe ones that feel he cares can't see beyond the acting career he's mastered in policing.

fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police remember fallen officer one year later

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It's been a year since Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was tragically killed in the line of duty. His family said all he ever wanted to do was grow up to become a policeman, and that dream came true. Officer Desai spent 17 years as a law enforcement veteran.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta victims survive violent kidnapping, home invasion

A man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint in a violent home invasion in Coweta County is currently in custody. Michael Butler is currently being charged with home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 8, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WXIA 11 Alive

Search begins for wanted murder suspect in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Douglas County said they're searching for a murder suspect in a killing that occurred last Friday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Harold Dakers is wanted and was last seen in the area of Villa Rica. The sheriff's office did not...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
