Weissport, PA

Times News

Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories

The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua library events

Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Concert to benefit fire victims

A local band will be making music for the victims of a fire that tore through their apartment building on Oct. 29. Hatter will hold a benefit concert from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Tamaqua Elks Lodge, 201 W. Broad St. The band starts at 7 p.m., and there will...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Weatherly schools plan veterans service, activities

The Weatherly Area School District has a busy November ahead, and the public is invited to many of the events. Thanksgiving starts early with a Thanksgiving feast during lunch on Thursday – featuring the “famous Weatherly pumpkin dessert” according to director of food and nutrition Jeanine Snyder.
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Walnutport Borough Council

Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support

Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County marriage licenses

Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lacrosse league names team after Jim Thorpe

Long before lacrosse was popular, Jim Thorpe was photographed playing it with his fellow students at the Carlisle Industrial School in the early 20th century. Come December, the Native American and the town named in his honor will have their name attached to the sport again. The Professional Box Lacrosse...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Tamaqua police log

Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehigh Co. museum to hold ancestry talk

“The Peopling of the Americas - How and When - Did the Ancestors of Native Americans Arrive in North and South America” is the subject of a lecture with noted archaeologist Dr. Kurt Carr. Carr will speak at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum on Saturday at 1 p.m. “This...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town

The Tamaqua Arts Center has announced a new mural installation, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” that will color the west side of the 100 block of Pine Street on the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is located next to St. John’s United Church of Christ.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Kromer’s family has long military tradition

Palmerton Police Chief and SFC Timothy Kromer, US Army Retired, comes from a family with a long tradition of military service. Krome, speaker during the Carbon County Veterans Day service Monday, said that while researching his family history, he discovered that his fifth great grandfather, Johan Wilhelm Kromer, served as an officer in the Northampton County Militia during the Revolutionary War.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Monroe County election results

John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua suspends street cleaning

The Borough of Tamaqua will stop its weekly street cleaning of the permanently posted streets after Friday. Streets will be posted as needed and as weather permits for leaf pick up. The public will be notified through the local media, the borough’s website and Facebook when street sweeping will resume in the spring.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lansford resident Kevin Soberick retires after 27 years in law enforcement

After 27 years with the Salisbury Township Police Department, retired chief and Lansford resident Kevin Soberick says he “cannot think of a better place for a police officer to work.”. He said the support he received from township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich and township commissioners was exceptional. “It makes a...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Police investigate identity theft/fraud

State police reported investigating several instances of identity theft and scams. • State police at the Bethlehem barracks said a 60-year-old Slatington man on Oakwood lane in Washington Township reported an identity theft at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 1. • A Schuylkill County woman was bilked out of $1,000 recently in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

District 11 reschedules football games

The three District 11 football games involving area teams scheduled for this Friday have been rescheduled due to the inclement weather that is expected for the area. The Class 1A final, featuring Tri-Valley against Northern Lehigh at Lehighton, and both Class 3A semifinals featuring Palmerton at North Schuylkill and Notre Dame Green Pond at Northwestern, will now be played Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
LEHIGHTON, PA

