Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Related
Times News
Schuylkill County marriage licenses
Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
Times News
Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories
The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
Times News
Palmerton class of 1981 reunion
The Palmerton High School Class of 1981 held its reunion on Sept. 10 in conjunction with the Class of 1982. The '81 class pushed back its reunion a year because of COVID. Picture is the Class of 1981. Seated, Frank Johannes. Front row, from left, Debbie Ziegenfuss, Lisa Fatzinger, Marshele Brozino, Renee Green, Glenn Strohl and John Christman. Second row, Tom Wargo, Anne Feller, Lora Berger, Tammy Ahner, Kim Dieter, Sue Turko, Mary Ondrasik, Mark Althouse, Sharon Christman and Paula Nothstein. Third row, Gloria Goworowski, Lori Berger, Kyle Stohl, David Silliman, Ted Jurczak, Bob Berger and Brian Suarez. Fourth row, Mike Snyder, Kevin Kuntz, Jim Hrsovsky, Bill Bradbury, Jeff Cortazzo, Scott George, Bill Cyr and Trudy Kreiser. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Tamaqua salutes veterans with tributes, bands
The Tamaqua Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday to honor the men and women who served our nation in the various branches of the United States military. “Our veterans are very important to us and we need to observe them,” said Tamaqua native Michele Weaver. “They fought for our country; but, if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center has announced a new mural installation, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” that will color the west side of the 100 block of Pine Street on the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is located next to St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Times News
Tamaqua library events
Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
Times News
Concert to benefit fire victims
A local band will be making music for the victims of a fire that tore through their apartment building on Oct. 29. Hatter will hold a benefit concert from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Tamaqua Elks Lodge, 201 W. Broad St. The band starts at 7 p.m., and there will...
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
Times News
Tamaqua police log
Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
Times News
Lacrosse league names team after Jim Thorpe
Long before lacrosse was popular, Jim Thorpe was photographed playing it with his fellow students at the Carlisle Industrial School in the early 20th century. Come December, the Native American and the town named in his honor will have their name attached to the sport again. The Professional Box Lacrosse...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
Times News
Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support
Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
Times News
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
Times News
Pleasant Valley well represented on EPC North All-Star football teams
The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference recently announced its All-Star Football Teams. The coaches selected offensive and defensive all-star teams (first team and second team) for the North and South Divisions representing the EPC. In the North Division, Northampton’s Caden Henritzy was named the North Division Offensive MVP, while Carson Czarnecki was...
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Times News
Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions
Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
Substation Fire Causes Knocks Power Around Allentown, City Says
A fire at an electrical substation left parts of Allentown without power early on Monday, Nov. 7, city officials said. City Hall announced that large swaths of Center City, and First Ward, and "other areas" were le without electricity in a Tweet just before 9 a.m. Fire officials identified a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
Comments / 0