fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
