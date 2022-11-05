Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
fox32chicago.com
4 armed robberies reported within 5 minutes of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are issuing a warning after four armed robberies occurred within five minutes of each other on the West Side Tuesday. According to police, in each incident, the offenders approached the victim and announced a robbery while armed with handguns. The offenders then took the victim's personal...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in South Austin alley, police say
Two teenagers were shot in a West Side alley, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being found on corner of Chicago street suffering from gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man died after being found on the corner of a West Side Chicago street suffering from a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, around 5 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck, pinned under minivan in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on 95th Street in Oak Lawn Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:20 p.m., Oak Lawn police responded to the 4400 block of West 95th Street for a vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a brown Toyota minivan...
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan shootout: Man charged after 7-year-old girl in his vehicle was shot
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle, which resulted in a child passenger in his vehicle being wounded by gunfire. On Monday, around 9 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to an area hospital after a 7-year-old girl was...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
fox32chicago.com
River North bar shuttered days after deadly mass shooting over the weekend
CHICAGO - A nightclub in River North was shuttered by the city on Tuesday after a fight outside escalated into a shootout over the weekend, leaving a man dead and three other people wounded. An order issued by Chicago Police Supt. David Brown closed down Hush Chicago at 311 W....
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
Chicago shootings: 4 teens among 37 shot, 5 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
Two separate shootings involving teenagers are also under investigation. There have been at least 37 shot, five fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.
Uber driver shot and killed, passenger wounded in South Side ambush
Caron Arterberry was a rideshare driver for Uber.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Off-duty suburban police officer shot on Far South Side
An off-duty suburban police officer was shot in the neck Saturday night on the Far South Side during a shootout with a gunman in another vehicle, Chicago police said.
