Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million
Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
Ten PA Lottery Powerball tickets sold totaling $3.2M
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing 10 winning Powerball® tickets from the Saturday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million. The winnings include two prizes worth $1 million sold in Bucks and Allegheny counties and eight other prizes worth $150,000 sold in Montgomery, Columbia, Blair, and Allegheny counties. The […]
$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket, a Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off, was sold at Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill at 1013 Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. The retailer will receive a...
Schuylkill County marriage licenses
Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket
A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.
This Bucks County Gas Station Just Sold a $1M Lottery Ticket to a Lucky Winner
The winning ticket was sold at a Doylestown gas station.Image via iStock. A Bucks County gas station recently sold a major lottery ticket to a lucky buyer, and now the store is being rewarded for their recent sale. Staff writers at 6ABC News wrote about the local ticket.
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop
The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
Schuylkill Township holding the line on taxes in 2023 budget
Property taxes will not rise in Schuylkill Township if a tentative budget is approved next month. Monday night, the supervisors voted unanimously to advertise a 2023 spending plan that calls for the same 10.88 property tax millage as 2022. The $482,500 spending plan has expenditures of $481,160 listed, and is...
Tamaqua police log
Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
Allentown police take on Bethlehem police in a flag football game (PHOTOS)
They share a common bond and a common purpose: to keep the residents of their cities safe. But on Sunday morning officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Allentown Police Department stood on opposing sides of the gridiron in pursuit a different common goal: to have some fun. The...
wtae.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at GetGo
FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It wasn't the big jackpot, but someone has a $1 million winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The ticket was sold at GetGo on Hayden Boulevard (Route 51), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls...
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
Carbon County court — ARD
Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories
The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
