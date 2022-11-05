ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Ten PA Lottery Powerball tickets sold totaling $3.2M

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing 10 winning Powerball® tickets from the Saturday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million. The winnings include two prizes worth $1 million sold in Bucks and Allegheny counties and eight other prizes worth $150,000 sold in Montgomery, Columbia, Blair, and Allegheny counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Schuylkill County marriage licenses

Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Township holding the line on taxes in 2023 budget

Property taxes will not rise in Schuylkill Township if a tentative budget is approved next month. Monday night, the supervisors voted unanimously to advertise a 2023 spending plan that calls for the same 10.88 property tax millage as 2022. The $482,500 spending plan has expenditures of $481,160 listed, and is...
Times News

Tamaqua police log

Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
TAMAQUA, PA
wtae.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at GetGo

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It wasn't the big jackpot, but someone has a $1 million winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The ticket was sold at GetGo on Hayden Boulevard (Route 51), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Carbon County court — ARD

Seven defendants in pending driving under the influence cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Friday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Monroe County election results

John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton honoring veterans Sunday with songs, stories

The Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, in partnership with the Lehighton Legion Post 314 and Lehighton United Veterans Organization, will present “Songs & Stories: Honoring our Veterans” on Sunday at Lehighton Legion Post 314. The program will expand on the Heritage Alliance’s “Songs & Stories in the Mausoleum: Honoring...
LEHIGHTON, PA

