beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospital, health system CIO moves
The following are five hospitals and health systems who have recently appointed new CIOs or have CIOs with new, additional positions:. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named Daniel Barchi senior executive vice president and CIO. Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system has appointed James "Jamey" Pennington CIO. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center selected...
beckershospitalreview.com
Three Key Considerations in Physician Medical Group Transactions
The physician medical group sector remains a hot transaction space that outperforms expectations each quarter. This sector’s strong prospects are driven by interest from private equity groups, health systems, and value-based care organizations. However, before buyers operate in this robust sector, they must consider the unique transaction intricacies of such deals, including physician alignment compensation structure, and due diligence considerations.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
University of Miami Health System and Siemens Healthineers have entered into an agreement aiming to boost technology and digital health at the health system. As part of the planned 10-year "value partnership," the first of its kind in Florida, University of Miami Health will acquire the latest medtech equipment from Siemens Healthineers and subsidiary Varian. The collaboration also includes an expansion of digital health technology, new educational and service offerings, and consulting services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why your hospital should transition to an observation-centric admissions model
Clinical staff are in short supply while costs are rising and revenues are under more pressure than ever. That means healthcare systems need to pay close attention to waste and inefficiency in the revenue cycle, and having providers develop a better understanding of inpatient status versus observation when admitting patients is a key to reimbursements and judicious use of physician advisors.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens' VillageMD completes $8.9B deal to combine with Summit Health
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has aquired physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. The deal combines Village Practice Management with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, according to a Nov. 7 press release from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company buys AI electrophysiology startup
Anumana, a portfolio company of Mayo Clinic Platform, has acquired NeuTrace, a medtech startup that applies artificial intelligence to electrophysiology. Anumana can now integrate a patient's entire EHR with corresponding electrocardiograms and cardiac electrograms. "Electrophysiology and other cardiology procedures are extremely rich in data that has largely remained untapped when...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and a stable...
beckershospitalreview.com
DocGo launches app integrated with Epic
Telehealth company DocGo has launched an app allowing Epic EHR users to track and request DocGo services. Mobile medical services provided by DocGo include home health visits and medical transportation. The app replaces DocGo's previous app integrated with Epic. The latest version allows users to directly order DocGo services through the Epic interface, according to a Nov. 1 DocGo news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Growth of cross-market hospital systems could have anticompetitive effects, study finds
Cross-market hospital systems have been on the rise, potentially decreasing competition between systems, researchers in a Nov. 7 Health Affairs study found. Cross-market hospital systems may be more likely to increase prices due to the negotiating power that comes with having the same customers, primarily insurers, researchers said. The study...
beckershospitalreview.com
R1 RCM names new CEO, president
R1 RCM President Lee Rivas will take over the role of CEO on Jan. 1, when current CEO Joseph Flanagan steps down from the position. Mr. Rivas joined R1 RCM in June following the company's acquisition of revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. Mr. Rivas was Cloudmed's CEO. Mr. Flanagan...
beckershospitalreview.com
Signs You're Underinvesting in Supply Chain
Have you ever heard the idea that “cheap is expensive?" That's not just a line to sell you extended warranties on electronics. It's a concept that also applies to your approach to hospital supply chain management. Supply chain leaders have been backed into a corner in recent years—cutting investment...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet R1 RCM's new top executives
R1 RCM will have a new CEO and new president come Jan. 1. Here is information about Lee Rivas and John Sparby, who will be stepping into the CEO and president roles, respectively, according to the company's website:. Lee Rivas, CEO: Mr. Rivas joined R1 RCM in June as president...
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina hospital chooses Oracle Cerner for EHR
Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system, The Elkin Tribune reported Nov. 9. The hospital will use Oracle's cloud-based CommunityWorksSM EHR system, with the aim of helping the hospital remain independent and improve workflow. Hugh Chatham Memorial is working on setting an implementation...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lurie Children's receives $25M donation for health and wellness initiative
Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital has been gifted $25 million on behalf of Kathleen and John Schreiber. The donation will go toward the Schreiber Family Center for Early Childhood Health and Wellness, a community-centered initiative that will focus on development of children from birth to age 5, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Orlando Health gets approval to launch hospital-at-home program
Orlando Health received approval from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients' homes. The new program, called Orlando Health Hospital Care at Home, will kick off in February and will care for patients with a variety of illnesses such as cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis, according to a Nov. 7 press release Orlando Health shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Jefferson Health president departing for Highmark Health
Bruce Meyer, MD, president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and senior executive vice president of Thomas Jefferson University, has accepted a new role with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health overseeing payer-provider strategy. Dr. Meyer will serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president for Highmark Health, which operates health insurance...
