Jackson, Miss.-based Merit Health Central has already discontinued a number of its services. It may be planning to end more still, according to local news station WAPT. WAPT reported Nov. 7 that officials at both Merit Health and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors late Monday to discuss such options. Officials did not provide specifics on which services might be shuttered. The hospital is in Hinds County, which is a low-income area with a poverty rate above 20 percent.

2 HOURS AGO