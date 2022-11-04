Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Three Key Considerations in Physician Medical Group Transactions
The physician medical group sector remains a hot transaction space that outperforms expectations each quarter. This sector’s strong prospects are driven by interest from private equity groups, health systems, and value-based care organizations. However, before buyers operate in this robust sector, they must consider the unique transaction intricacies of such deals, including physician alignment compensation structure, and due diligence considerations.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why more physicians are unionizing
While labor actions during the pandemic have more often involved nurses and other healthcare professionals, physicians are increasingly involved in union activities, including votes to unionize. There are various factors underlying the trend. Physicians are seeking greater investments by hospitals in working conditions, staffing and other resources needed to provide...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospital, health system CIO moves
The following are five hospitals and health systems who have recently appointed new CIOs or have CIOs with new, additional positions:. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named Daniel Barchi senior executive vice president and CIO. Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system has appointed James "Jamey" Pennington CIO. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center selected...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems getting big grants for EHR installs, upgrades
Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase, upgrade and install EHRs. Here are four examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:. Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital received a $10...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent CEO, CFO resignations from hospitals, health systems
Here are six hospital and health system CEO and CFO resignations, including those mutually agreed upon, that occurred or were announced since Oct. 1:. 1. Michael La Coste is no longer CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems. Mr. La Coste left the role after assuming it less than four months ago.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital pharmacists press CMS on reimbursement
In an effort to secure clearer reimbursement rules for pharmacists who provide COVID-19 services, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists met with CMS Nov. 7 during a discussion focused on Medicaid services. As part of the larger trend of pharmacy groups and retail chains looking to broaden the scope of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medicaid, Medicare hospital funding not reaching marginalized communities, study finds
CMS payments designed to help hospitals cover the costs of uncompensated care and improve health outcomes are not fully reaching underserved communities, researchers wrote in a Nov. 4 letter for JAMA Network Open. The researchers, from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School...
beckershospitalreview.com
400,000 affected as Defense health plan drops 15K pharmacies
About a fourth of the pharmacies that are part of the Defense Department's health plan, Tricare, have been dropped, which could affect more than 400,000 military beneficiaries, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 8. In late October, Express Scripts — the pharmacy benefit manager for Tricare — cut out nearly 15,000...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC partners with physician to offer cancer services in Croatia
Pittsburgh-based UPMC is partnering with Dragan Primorac, MD, PhD, a physician and professor in Croatia, to open the first of many cancer centers in the country. The center is expected to offer stereotactic radiosurgery, image-guided radiation therapy and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, as well as medical oncology and screening, according to a release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Crozer hospital ordered to halt inpatient, ER care
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is barring patient admissions and suspending emergency room services at Crozer Health's Delaware County Memorial Hospital due to alleged violations of health regulations, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 4. The health department's order — effective Nov. 7 — was primarily prompted by Crozer failing to...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Allina Health, based in Minneapolis, seeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens' VillageMD completes $8.9B deal to combine with Summit Health
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has aquired physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. The deal combines Village Practice Management with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, according to a Nov. 7 press release from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Growth of cross-market hospital systems could have anticompetitive effects, study finds
Cross-market hospital systems have been on the rise, potentially decreasing competition between systems, researchers in a Nov. 7 Health Affairs study found. Cross-market hospital systems may be more likely to increase prices due to the negotiating power that comes with having the same customers, primarily insurers, researchers said. The study...
beckershospitalreview.com
OSU Wexner Medical Center granted $1.48M to develop tech aimed at reducing burnout
Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has received a $1.48 million state grant to develop new technology aimed at reducing employee burnout. The award from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation will fund a program called Mindfulness in Motion, developed by Maryanna Klatt, PhD, director of the Center for Integrative Medicine at OSU College of Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens CEO calls Summit Health deal 'transformational': 5 key moves behind it
VillageMD, the primary care disruptor controlled by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is set to acquire physician practice group Summit Health in a $8.9 billion transaction, which in turn will give Walgreens one of the biggest stakes in the combined company. Under the agreement, Walgreens Boots Alliance, which has a 63 percent...
beckershospitalreview.com
RWJBarbanas hospital appoints 2 executives
Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed Amy Doran, MSN, APN, to serve as chief operating officer and Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer. Ms. Doran is the first woman to hold the COO position at the hospital, part of Newark, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, according to a Nov. 7 news release sent to Becker's. She joined Newark Beth Israel in 1989 as a student nurse and has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions, including as the hospital's former CNO.
beckershospitalreview.com
Merit Health Central could cut more services
Jackson, Miss.-based Merit Health Central has already discontinued a number of its services. It may be planning to end more still, according to local news station WAPT. WAPT reported Nov. 7 that officials at both Merit Health and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors late Monday to discuss such options. Officials did not provide specifics on which services might be shuttered. The hospital is in Hinds County, which is a low-income area with a poverty rate above 20 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Never lose your "why"': How Cleveland Clinic's 1st chief caregiver officer is tackling staff engagement
When Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, became Cleveland Clinic's first chief caregiver officer in June 2020, she was tasked with leading strategic development and implementation of employee engagement during the thick of the pandemic. Today, she continues this responsibility — and oversees daily operations for human resources and nursing teams — while keeping in mind lessons she's learned along the way.
beckershospitalreview.com
Jefferson Health president departing for Highmark Health
Bruce Meyer, MD, president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and senior executive vice president of Thomas Jefferson University, has accepted a new role with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health overseeing payer-provider strategy. Dr. Meyer will serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president for Highmark Health, which operates health insurance...
