ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rail passengers face severe disruption despite strikes being called off

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbUhO_0izoKPx900

Train passengers are facing severe disruption as rail services remain crippled despite a series of planned strikes being called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were due to stage walkouts in the coming few days in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Network Rail said an announcement to halt action on Friday came too late and that services will remain “extremely limited” on Saturday.

Passengers are being advised not to travel by train unless absolutely necessary and to check before setting off.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesman said: “It is positive that the RMT leadership have stepped back from the brink and called off their strike action.

Our priority is our members and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions

Mick Lynch, RMT

“Unfortunately, the late notice means that while train companies are working hard to reinstate services, they will remain severely disrupted for our passengers (on Saturday) and into the early part of next week.”

Rugby fans travelling to Cardiff for the Wales v New Zealand game will be among those hit by Saturday’s disruption, with match-goers advised not to travel by train.

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams told supporters: “Please plan your journey carefully, plan ahead and aim to get to Cardiff as early as possible.”

Air traffic controller David Morton, 53, who lives in the Gwent Levels to the east of Newport, said he plans to travel into the Welsh capital four hours early.

“There will be fewer Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail trains into Cardiff before the match, the last train out is at half-time; none out afterwards, two out of three of Cardiff buses’ park-and-rides are closed and no extra buses from Cardiff East Park and Ride”, he said.

The RMT said it had secured “unconditional” talks with Network Rail and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.

The union said the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action, with the result due on November 15.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly-supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, welcomed the announcement but said it had come too late to reinstate services on Saturday, warning they will remain “extremely limited”.

Special strike timetables will remain largely in place for Monday but operators hope services will be back to normal after that.

The TSSA announced it was calling off its planned rail strikes on November 5, 7, 8 and 9 after receiving an invitation to “intensive talks” from the Rail Delivery Group.

TSSA members were due to take strike action in five different rail companies on different days over the period.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rail workers earn full pay for no work after strike suspension

Thousands of rail workers have spent the weekend doing nothing on full pay after the RMT union called off a series of national strikes at a few hours’ notice.In the days ahead many rail staff are likely to remain idle, with significant parts of Great Britain deprived of trains despite the industrial action being suspended.No trains will run in many parts of Britain on Monday, with drastically reduced services on other lines.Rostering agreements mean that train drivers cannot be called in at short notice.Yet much of the railway will be fully staffed:Many Network Rail signal boxes are staffed even though no...
The Independent

Rail strikes called off: what does it mean for your journey?

Hours before the next round of national rail strikes was due to begin, the RMT union called off the action – saying it has “secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies”.But the decision has come too late to reinstate many of the widespread train cancellations that have been made because of the strikes.Which strikes have been called off?Strikes had been planned by staff working for Network Rail on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Saturday 9 November, with staff at 14 train operators stopping work on 5 and 9 November.The...
The Independent

Moment passenger punches Emirates airline employee after missing her flight

A distressed passenger appeared to attack Emirates airline check-in staff at an airport in Mexico after missing her flight.Video captured on 1 November appears to show the woman yelling, throwing a suitcase at fellow passengers and vandalising a check-in desk while staff called for security.The woman climbed over the counter before throwing equipment onto the floor and standing on top of desks, shouting “help” as security staff asked her to step down.Emirates said the passenger became angry after trying to check in late with an expired passport.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tanzania: Rescuers form human chain to save passengers after plane crashes into lakeHurricane Roslyn rips through Mexico’s Pacific coastGrant Shapps: Just Stop Oil protesters on M25 deserve ‘Christmas in prison’
The Independent

Thousands of operations will be cancelled if nurse strike goes ahead

Thousands of NHS operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled if nurses go on strike across the UK.The health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model” if nurses take to the picket lines.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has already said it is committed to ensuring emergency and urgent care can be kept running during a strike.Its care model for strikes says emergency care will be provided to preserve life or to prevent permanent disability.Some of the most serious cancer cases could be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be...
The Independent

Lorry crashes on M25 during Just Stop Oil protests

A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance after a lorry crashed on the M25 while Just Stop Oil protests were taking place.Essex Police said the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, has led to road closures between Junction 26 and Junction 27 clockwise.The force has not confirmed whether it was the result of activists who have been demonstrating in the area, and the cause of the accident is unclear.It said: “We’re currently responding to an incident and a subsequent lorry collision on the M25.”We are at the scene of J30 of the M25 where one person has climbed...
The Independent

Tributes to Archbishop Mario Conti following his death

Archbishop Mario Conti, the Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, has died aged 88 following a short illness.The Archdiocese of Glasgow said that he died peacefully on Tuesday evening at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.He had been a priest for 64 years and a bishop for 45 years.He trained at St Mary’s College, Blairs, Aberdeenshire, before studying at the Scots College and Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome where he obtained degrees in philosophy and theology and was ordained a priest in Rome on October 26, 1958.After a series of roles, including his only Parish Priest appointment to Wick and Thurso...
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Glasgow awarded 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow was handed hosting rights to the 2014 Commonwealth Games on this day in 2007, beating Nigerian capital Abuja by 47 votes to 24 at a summit in Sri Lanka.The decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation ensured the Games would be held in Scotland for the third time, after Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986.First Minister Alex Salmond, who travelled to Colombo with the bid team, said: “We will make these Games the greatest sporting event our country has ever seen.“This will be our chance to show the whole world the very best of Scotland.”The result of the vote brought jubilation...
The Independent

M25 protests today - live: Officer struck by lorry during Just Stop Oil motorway disruption

An officer has been struck in a lorry crash on the M25 during Just Stop Oil protests this morning.The incident has led to road closures between J26 and J27 clockwise, causing delays during the early rush hour on Wednesday. Essex Police has not confirmed whether it was the result of activists who have been demonstrating in the area, and the cause of the accident is unclear so far.The climate change campaign group is on its third day in a row of causing disruption on motorways. Officers are also at J30 of the M25, where one Just Stop Oil protester...
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy