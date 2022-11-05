Read full article on original website
Immunovant's (IMVT) Q2 Earnings In Line, Batoclimab in Focus
IMVT - Free Report) reported a net loss of 41 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago fiscal quarter, management had reported a loss of 35 cents. Currently, IMVT does not have any...
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
