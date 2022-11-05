Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Here’s where you can support veterans in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is around the corner, but we don’t have to wait for the annual holiday to support those in our community who have served our country. There are plenty of businesses in Fort Wayne that were founded by veterans who keep on...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
wfft.com
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
WANE-TV
Race through Franke Park trails with scenic autumn views
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers are taking on the challenge Sunday to make it to the finish line of a scenic race. The Trees Trail Challenge takes participants through the trails of Franke Park, on foot or on wheels, in either a 4-mile or 10-mile race. There’s also a 2-mile family walk.
wfft.com
Star 88.3 celebrates adoption for 24th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday. The event started after Star 88.3 General Manager Melissa Montana brought home her adopted daughter from Guatemala. “When I brought her home I thought what do I do now? This...
Atlas Obscura
Ouabache State Park
Ouabache State Park, pronounced “O-bah-chee,” near Bluffton, Indiana features a 20-acre, fenced area with a herd of about 10 bison. The bison roam in a natural setting within the fenced-off pasture, grazing and doing a fine job ignoring park visitors. Bison are often mistaken as buffalo and are...
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission president to step down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023. A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley...
WANE-TV
The Christmas Express debuts Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, you can begin to get in the Christmas spirit with all for One production’s show: The Christmas Express. Learn more about the show and the organization in the interview above. The Christmas Express debuts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will...
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
WANE-TV
Christkindlmarkt returns on Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend, you can enjoy German holiday traditions while shopping from local vendors at Christkindlmarkt. Learn more about the market and its offerings in the interview above. Christkindlmarkt is on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. unti 3 p.m. Saint Nikolaus will be available...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
WANE-TV
FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
WANE-TV
Troy Hershberger elected Allen County sheriff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After months of campaigning and a live debate on WANE.com, the Allen County Sheriff race between Republican nominee Troy Hershberger and Democratic nominee Kevin Hunter has reached its conclusion. WANE 15 reporter Rex Smith noted Hershberger thanked his family and supporters during his winning...
WANE-TV
Polls now open across Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s election day, and WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. Polls open at six this morning in Indiana. You’ll have 12 hours today to vote, but when you do cast your vote there are a few things you need to remember. Make sure you have a photo ID. That can include a driver’s license, military ID, passport, or student ID from a school.
WANE-TV
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
star883.com
The Prayer Room will open January 6 at Electric Works
The special dedication is January 7! Sign up to be a part of the first 100 hours and days of opening. In a chaotic world, just imagine what could happen if people of all denominational backgrounds regularly came together to pray for the peace and well-being of our city and world! Regardless of where you are in your journey with God, this is a dedicated space both for the passionate follower of Jesus as well as those simply searching for who God is in life. PrayerWorks will be a designated space for people to break away from the daily routine of life in order to engage with God, reflect on the love of Jesus, and draw near to God’s Spirit in both prayer and worship. For too long, unnecessary barriers have stood in the way. PrayerWorks will be a tangible expression of unity, hosted by individuals, churches, and ministries of all denominations with our love for Jesus as our common bond. PrayerWorks will be a place of prayer for the good of our city, region, and world. This will include prayers for healthier individuals and families, businesses, nonprofits, government, education, healthcare, and the overall prosperity of Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Man taken to hospital after losing consciousness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police responded to a call about a suspicious man at Wells Street and Mildred Avenue around 4:55 p.m. The man was was detained and lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital. No condition has been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Inside The Zone – Regional Championship Preview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Regional championships will be on the line this coming Friday and to get you ready for it all Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down this week’s local match-ups in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.” In 6A, the Carroll Chargers clinched […]
