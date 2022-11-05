LeBron James’ 20 NBA is in full swing. The question that has been following him since before the season is “is father time finally catching up with LeBron James?”. Nine games into the season, it does not seem like father time has caught up with the 37 year old James. While he is off to a decent start, The Los Angeles Lakers are not. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 36.1 minutes per game. The Lakers have a 2-7 record and are 27 out of 30 for points made in the NBA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO