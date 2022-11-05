ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game Haus

Is Father Time Finally Catching Up With LeBron James?

LeBron James’ 20 NBA is in full swing. The question that has been following him since before the season is “is father time finally catching up with LeBron James?”. Nine games into the season, it does not seem like father time has caught up with the 37 year old James. While he is off to a decent start, The Los Angeles Lakers are not. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 36.1 minutes per game. The Lakers have a 2-7 record and are 27 out of 30 for points made in the NBA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

Who is The Lakers’ Matt Ryan?

When the Los Angeles Lakers are in the news, it is usually about superstars, LeBron James, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook. But this season, one new name keeps popping up. Matt Ryan has not gotten much playing time this year, but when he does he has made it count. So who is the Lakers’ Matt Ryan?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

TGH College Basketball Preseason All-America Teams

College basketball is here. After a long offseason full of interesting storylines and dealing with the transfer portal, the 2022-23 season is here. And wow is there a lot of returning stars and incoming talent. With the implementation of NIL, it is allowing college basketball stars, who don’t have a...
INDIANA STATE
The Game Haus

10 Freshmen to Watch in the 2022-23 College Basketball Season

Today marks the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season. This also means fans only a few days away from seeing the incoming freshmen of this season. While there are a lot of notable veterans to keep an eye on this season, the freshmen talent will be remarkable. Here are 10 freshmen to watch in the 2022-23 college basketball season.
INDIANA STATE
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 10

Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 10. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy