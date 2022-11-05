Veteran’s Day kicks off early with parade in Walker
WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Next week on Veterans Day, we will honor the men and women who’ve served our country. On Saturday, the Walker community is paying respects with a parade.
The American Legion Post 1111 will host the parade for the second straight year.
It’ll start at 11:11 a.m. near Sobie Meats at Walker Village Drive and Remembrance Road. The route will head northwest and end at Walker City Hall.
Police will close Remembrance Road at 10:45 a.m.
