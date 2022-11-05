ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Veteran’s Day kicks off early with parade in Walker

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bxQO_0izoIn7H00

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Next week on Veterans Day, we will honor the men and women who’ve served our country. On Saturday, the Walker community is paying respects with a parade.

The American Legion Post 1111 will host the parade for the second straight year.

It’ll start at 11:11 a.m. near Sobie Meats at Walker Village Drive and Remembrance Road. The route will head northwest and end at Walker City Hall.

Police will close Remembrance Road at 10:45 a.m.

