Golf World Thrilled With Tiger Woods Match Announcement
Monday morning, the next edition of "The Match" was announced and Woods will be playing in it. "Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10th in the next edition of TNT's "The Match.'" This will be a fun one. Who's excited?. We...
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods news
Tiger Woods played all of nine rounds of golf in three majors in 2022 and hasn’t played in a PGA event since 2020. Still, that was more than plenty to ensure that he wins the Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second-straight year, according to Rory McIlroy. McIlroy, who...
Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship
Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral
In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
I'm a 'model' golf caddy in Vegas. What I wear impacts my tips, and I'm often the mama bear for drunk or rowdy golfers.
Ariana Sokol works for Platinum Tees. She reminds golfers to wear sunscreen, gives them medicine when they need it, and shares tips about the course.
Collin Morikawa didn’t like an analyst’s critique. His reasoning reveals plenty about pro athletes
Collin Morikawa didn’t appreciate an analyst’s seemingly innocent critique of his golf game, and he made it known. Was it simply a misunderstanding, or a complex issue that involves the stubbornness and competitiveness necessary to be one of the best golfers in the world?. It’s complicated. But first,...
Behind hole-out, putter change, Scottie Scheffler shoots lowest final-round of career
Scottie Scheffler hasn't been world No. 1 for two weeks, but Sunday at Mayakoba, he could have had everyone fooled. The second-ranked player in the world shot a final-round 62 — the lowest Day 4 score of his PGA Tour career — thanks to seven birdies and a hole-out eagle from 108 yards on the par-4 third. Scheffler moved 33 spots up the leaderboard to solo second.
