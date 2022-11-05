Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
What is The Roku Channel? Content, cost, and how to use it
If it’s your first time on the Roku platform (or even your 100th), you may notice an option called The Roku Channel once you are finished setting everything up and logging in with your Roku account. Unlike some third-party apps that you have to download, The Roku Channel itself is already pre-installed and ready to go. But that leads to a big question: What exactly is The Roku Channel, and should you care?
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
makeuseof.com
What Is Video on Demand (VOD) Streaming and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Video on Demand streaming, or VOD streaming, has taken the world by storm since its launch. Many of us use VOD technology without knowing it, probably because we don’t know much about it.
TechCrunch
YouTube begins rolling out Shorts on TV globally starting today
The new Shorts-watching feature will require a smart TV from 2019 or later, a newer gaming console or a streaming device, YouTube says. The videos themselves can be found on the new Shorts shelf on the homepage of the YouTube app or on a creator’s channel page. In a...
Business Insider
How to download music from Google Play Music on your iPhone, Android, or computer
Google Play Music is a streaming music service found on Android phones, but is also available for the iPhone and for desktop computers. You can download music from Google Play Music for offline listening on many different devices. If you sign out of your Google account, any downloaded music will...
Business Insider
How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways
You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
The best entertainment apps on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Smartphone culture has continually kept the world entertained with the thousands of apps available across Android. As long as your data signal is good enough, there’s enough video, audio, editorial, and gaming content to last entire lifetimes. The best thing about many of the most satisfactory entertainment apps available on the Play Store is that they work with various mobile phone tiers, from the best high-end Android phones to the best budget Android handsets in 2022.
TechCrunch
YouTube will soon roll out a ‘Go Live Together’ co-streaming feature to select creators
Creators can schedule a livestream with a guest from their computer and then go live from a mobile phone. Or, they can go live immediately from their mobile phone. Although you can rotate guests on your livestream, you can only have one guest appear at a time. Once you invite a guest, your stream feed will show above your guest’s.
Digital Trends
Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today
If you need a laptop, complete with a webcam, at an unbelievable price, then we’ve got what you’re looking for. Or, more specifically, Walmart does. The 15.6-inch version of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is on sale for only $139. That’s $30 off the $169 price it typically sells for. It’s really hard to imagine the price being any lower than this. Also, as this is from Walmart, we’re never quite sure exactly when the deal will end, so it’s best to act now.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Netflix Region
Sometimes, when you attempt to watch trending Netflix shows, it might be geographically restricted in your area. During such instances, many users look for changing Netflix regions. Unfortunately, there are no default settings to change the region on your Netflix account. However, there are some proven tips and tricks to...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Apple TV to WiFi Without Remote? (4 Best Ways)
Connecting your Apple TV to Wi-Fi can be problematic if you have lost the remote. If you are an iPhone or iPad user, you don’t need any third-party apps to connect the TV to Wi-Fi. The built-in Apple TV remote on your iPhone has made connecting the TV to Wi-Fi a breeze.
technewstoday.com
How to Group Tabs in Chrome
A cluttered set of endless tabs on your browser only makes your work or browsing experience less efficient. If you are also not a fan of it, you can instead organize them to your liking. You can gather multiple tabs under one primary tab and assign them a specific color and name of your choice.
makeuseof.com
The Best Music Apps for Android, Based on Your Needs
Music lovers like to carry their sounds with them on their Android devices as they travel, exercise, and engage in other activities. There are lots of music apps for Android that you can use to play such music, but the right app depends on what your priorities are. Here are...
Android Headlines
Google adds Material You widgets to the YouTube Android app
Google recently update the YouTube app on Android and added in Material You widgets, letting you add a splash of color to your homescreen. The widget itself is also new. As YouTube widgets weren’t available prior to this app update. If you’re someone who browses YouTube often, then you...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Apple TV 4K, Roku, Google Chromecast, Fire TV Stick 4K, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. Start your week on the right foot with deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming. We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, streaming services, smart home speakers, and more. In fact, we spotted...
daystech.org
A guide to enable WhatsApp security code alerts on iOS, Android and Web
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned immediate messaging app, has at all times been within the information for safety issues. However, the platform claims to supply an end-to-end encryption safety for chats between the customers. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely despatched, acquired and usually are not learn by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by safety codes, claims WhatsApp.
Cult of Mac
Apple wants to shorten ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to simply ‘Siri’
Apple is working on changing the “Hey Siri” hotword to just “Siri.” The change could roll out next year or in 2024. The “Hey Siri” hotword has remained unchanged since debuting on the iPhone 6s series in 2015. You can use the same hotword to invoke the voice assistant on the HomePod and Apple TV.
CNET
If These New iOS 16 Features Are Annoying You, Here's How to Get Rid of Them
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. There's so much to discover in Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16. For starters, you can unsend and edit text messages, as well as emails, and you can...
technewstoday.com
How to Adjust Monitor’s Brightness
People need to constantly adjust the brightness of their screens or monitors depending on the ambient light or to save power. When you are in a bright room or place, you won’t be able to see the display properly if the brightness is too low. Similarly, if it’s dark, the screen may appear too bright. It’s also a good practice to lower the laptop screen’s brightness to save energy on the battery.
Comments / 0