CNET
Friendly Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month
IPhone technology has come a long way from the original models, especially the new tech in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Today, iPhones are used by more than half of American smartphone owners. Apple's phones useful, versatile devices that can handle a wide variety of tasks from waking us up in the morning to digging up answers to strange questions. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized.
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Broken Keys on Laptop
Laptops come with an integrated keyboard since it aims to provide a full system on a single device. It can be a real problem if one or more of your keys suddenly stop working. Sometimes, the problem is with your software, especially if more than one keys experience this issue.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways to Fix “iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes”
The iPhone prioritizes your data security above most aspects. One of the ways it practices just that is by not letting anyone have unauthorized access to your phone. So, even if it’s lost, your data is safe and sound. But the same feature becomes counterproductive if you forget the...
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Check out the first iPhone apps that support Live Activities and Dynamic Island with iOS 16.1
Apple on Monday released iOS 16.1 to the public, and among the new features and improvements that come with the update, this version introduces an API for Live Activities on the lock screen and for the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro. Read on as we detail the first iPhone apps to support these features with iOS 16.1.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie” Error
IMovie is the default video editor for macOS. It comes preinstalled on your system right out of the box. But sometimes, when we try to import a new media file in iMovie, it might return a “Not Enough Disk Space” error on the screen. This prompt message further suggests the user either choose a different destination or free up some storage space.
Business Insider
You can't add a PayPal account to Apple Pay, but you can add it to your Apple ID — here's how
You can't add a PayPal account to Apple Pay, which means you can't use PayPal to make contactless Apple Pay purchases. You can, however, add PayPal to your Apple ID. This will make it so you can use PayPal on your iPhone to buy apps and music on Apple apps.
Business Insider
How to schedule a text message on your iPhone in 2 ways
To schedule a text message on an iPhone, you'll need a third-party app, like the Scheduled App. To set up recurring messages, you may be able to use the built-in Shortcuts app. Your phone needs to have iOS 13 or later to schedule texts via the Shortcuts app. The instant...
technewstoday.com
Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It
If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility. Although developers constantly work to...
9to5Mac
Apple ramps up iOS 16.1.1 testing internally, likely to be released soon
Apple’s system status website for developers indicates that there is an ongoing issue impacting its SKAdNetwork platform in iOS 16.1. The problem will be fixed “in a software update,” Apple says, and it comes as testing of iOS 16.1.1 continues to ramp up, according to web analytics data.
technewstoday.com
TV Won’t Turn On? Here’s How to Fix It
Your TV should turn on after pressing the power button on the remote. However, sometimes, the TV may refuse to turn on. This issue primarily arises due to hardware failure rather than software issues. Your TV may fail to turn on even if a minor hardware component is faulty. Glitches in the power circuitry and loose cable connections are the key causes of the problem. But, there may be significant issues like a blown fuse or capacitors which may require further troubleshooting.
4 Default iPhone Settings That Are Slowly Draining Your Battery
1. Wi-Fi “If you have Wi-Fi turned on and your phone is not connected to a Wi-Fi network, it will continually search for Wi-Fi networks, which can drain your battery,” said Robin Salvador and I am the Chief Marketing Officer of Seekfast. To turn off Wi-Fi, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and turn off Wi-Fi. This simple act can save you so much battery power.
technewstoday.com
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
techaiapp.com
Apple might be changing the ‘Hey Siri’ wake word on your iPhone
Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it’s reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone...
technewstoday.com
“Input Signal Out of Range” on Monitor? Try These 6 Fixes
You’ll likely get the “Input Signal Out of Range” message on your monitor when using it as an external display for your laptop or console. Also, some Intel users have encountered this error when reinstalling their graphics drivers. Primarily, this is caused when the monitor doesn’t support...
CNET
Your iPhone Home Screen Is Boring. Here's How to Customize Your Apps and Widgets
Since the release of Apple's iOS 14 in 2020, you've had the ability to customize your iPhone's home screen. So instead of using the boring default design that everyone else has, you can create home-screen themes filled with your own unique app icons and widgets. When paired with a custom...
