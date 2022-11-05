ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friendly Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month

IPhone technology has come a long way from the original models, especially the new tech in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Today, iPhones are used by more than half of American smartphone owners. Apple's phones useful, versatile devices that can handle a wide variety of tasks from waking us up in the morning to digging up answers to strange questions. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized.
NBC Los Angeles

Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
shefinds

The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately

Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Broken Keys on Laptop

Laptops come with an integrated keyboard since it aims to provide a full system on a single device. It can be a real problem if one or more of your keys suddenly stop working. Sometimes, the problem is with your software, especially if more than one keys experience this issue.
technewstoday.com

4 Ways to Fix “iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes”

The iPhone prioritizes your data security above most aspects. One of the ways it practices just that is by not letting anyone have unauthorized access to your phone. So, even if it’s lost, your data is safe and sound. But the same feature becomes counterproductive if you forget the...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie” Error

IMovie is the default video editor for macOS. It comes preinstalled on your system right out of the box. But sometimes, when we try to import a new media file in iMovie, it might return a “Not Enough Disk Space” error on the screen. This prompt message further suggests the user either choose a different destination or free up some storage space.
Business Insider

How to schedule a text message on your iPhone in 2 ways

To schedule a text message on an iPhone, you'll need a third-party app, like the Scheduled App. To set up recurring messages, you may be able to use the built-in Shortcuts app. Your phone needs to have iOS 13 or later to schedule texts via the Shortcuts app. The instant...
technewstoday.com

Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It

If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility. Although developers constantly work to...
9to5Mac

Apple ramps up iOS 16.1.1 testing internally, likely to be released soon

Apple’s system status website for developers indicates that there is an ongoing issue impacting its SKAdNetwork platform in iOS 16.1. The problem will be fixed “in a software update,” Apple says, and it comes as testing of iOS 16.1.1 continues to ramp up, according to web analytics data.
technewstoday.com

TV Won’t Turn On? Here’s How to Fix It

Your TV should turn on after pressing the power button on the remote. However, sometimes, the TV may refuse to turn on. This issue primarily arises due to hardware failure rather than software issues. Your TV may fail to turn on even if a minor hardware component is faulty. Glitches in the power circuitry and loose cable connections are the key causes of the problem. But, there may be significant issues like a blown fuse or capacitors which may require further troubleshooting.
shefinds

4 Default iPhone Settings That Are Slowly Draining Your Battery

1. Wi-Fi “If you have Wi-Fi turned on and your phone is not connected to a Wi-Fi network, it will continually search for Wi-Fi networks, which can drain your battery,” said Robin Salvador and I am the Chief Marketing Officer of Seekfast. To turn off Wi-Fi, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and turn off Wi-Fi. This simple act can save you so much battery power.
technewstoday.com

How to Print From Your iPhone

Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
techaiapp.com

Apple might be changing the ‘Hey Siri’ wake word on your iPhone

Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it’s reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone...
technewstoday.com

“Input Signal Out of Range” on Monitor? Try These 6 Fixes

You’ll likely get the “Input Signal Out of Range” message on your monitor when using it as an external display for your laptop or console. Also, some Intel users have encountered this error when reinstalling their graphics drivers. Primarily, this is caused when the monitor doesn’t support...

