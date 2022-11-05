ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Fix Broken Keys on Laptop

Laptops come with an integrated keyboard since it aims to provide a full system on a single device. It can be a real problem if one or more of your keys suddenly stop working. Sometimes, the problem is with your software, especially if more than one keys experience this issue.
How to Fix “No Root File System is Defined” Error

Were you about to install a Linux operating system or its boot files on a partition and ended up stuck with the “No root file system is defined” error? You may end up hampering other data on your disk while trying to fix it. But this error is not so rare and won’t be fatal to your data if tackled properly.
6 Ways to Fix “Onedrive isn’t connected”

The “OneDrive isn’t connected” error message mostly occurs if you aren’t signed in to a OneDrive account or have sign-in issues. Generally, this happens when you aren’t connected to the Internet or have network issues. Also, if you are using a proxy server to connect...
Why Does My Xbox One Have an Orange Light? how to Fix It

There’s an issue you may confuse with the complete death of your console. It’s an orange light coming out of the power supply and the console failing to power on. But if this is not the end, What does the orange light mean?. The orange light means the...
How to Delete Messages on Macbook

A lot of us have unnecessary messages cluttered up on our MacBooks. Whether it’s a text from a long time ago or even if it’s a spammed one, it’d be best if we had the option to delete those messages from our computers. Luckily for us, macOS...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
How to Change HDMI Output to Input on Laptop

High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) is the standard interface used for transferring HD video and audio through a single cable in today’s computing. The HDMI cable is bidirectional, which means it can transmit data in both ways. However, the HDMI input and output ports are not bidirectional. An HDMI output...
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip

Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
How to Enable or Disable Subtitles on Roku

Channels on Roku offer shows and movies from different countries. Because of it, most of the content on Roku is in the regional language. If you want to understand the content better, Roku makes it easy for you with its built-in subtitles feature. However, it is only possible to display...
How to download music from Google Play Music on your iPhone, Android, or computer

Google Play Music is a streaming music service found on Android phones, but is also available for the iPhone and for desktop computers. You can download music from Google Play Music for offline listening on many different devices. If you sign out of your Google account, any downloaded music will...
How to remove Firefox View button from Firefox Title Bar

This post explains how to remove Firefox View button from Firefox title bar. Firefox View is a new feature of the Firefox browser that lets you sync browsed content across various devices using the same Firefox account. It is represented by a pinned tab that stays at the beginning of the title bar of the Firefox browser. Firefox View shows the recently closed tabs from your current browsing session, your running tabs, and other data if you’ve synced your browser content across your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices. It also allows you to give a personalized look to your Firefox browser using Colorways theme.
PS5 or PS4 Controller Flashing White? Try These Fixes

PlayStation peripherals may have odd behaviors. Some of these are specific indicators, while others result from bugs. For example, if you see the PS5 or PS4 controller flashing white error, which is not something that should worry you. The light isn’t usually white. But when it is, it’s commonly telling...
TV Won’t Turn On? Here’s How to Fix It

Your TV should turn on after pressing the power button on the remote. However, sometimes, the TV may refuse to turn on. This issue primarily arises due to hardware failure rather than software issues. Your TV may fail to turn on even if a minor hardware component is faulty. Glitches in the power circuitry and loose cable connections are the key causes of the problem. But, there may be significant issues like a blown fuse or capacitors which may require further troubleshooting.
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It

While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.

