This post explains how to remove Firefox View button from Firefox title bar. Firefox View is a new feature of the Firefox browser that lets you sync browsed content across various devices using the same Firefox account. It is represented by a pinned tab that stays at the beginning of the title bar of the Firefox browser. Firefox View shows the recently closed tabs from your current browsing session, your running tabs, and other data if you’ve synced your browser content across your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices. It also allows you to give a personalized look to your Firefox browser using Colorways theme.

1 DAY AGO