4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Here’s where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. In preparation for the inclement weather, sandbags can be picked up by Winter Park residents on Monday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ward Park/Showalter Field Parking Lot, located at 288 Perth Lane.
flaglerlive.com
Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole to Become Hurricane Before Florida Landfall, With Impacts to Flagler’s Coast
The “blob” of a disturbance that swirled in the west Atlantic for several days has turned into Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole, defining a clearer path that now has it becoming a hurricane before it makes landfall in South Florida late Wednesday. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord confirmed...
WESH
Convicted killer confesses to murder in Daytona Beach woman's 1991 disappearance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 has obtained new documents in the cold case homicide of a Daytona Beach woman back in 1991. Michael Townson is being held without bond in Volusia County. He's already in the Florida state prison system serving life for the murder of a Brevard County woman.
“No protection left” after seawalls in Daytona Beach Shores ripped away by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
wogx.com
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
iheart.com
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
A Florida man is accused of opening fire in a home as young children hid under blankets. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, got into an argument with his girlfriend and began to remove his belongings from the home early Friday (November 4) morning. They...
fox35orlando.com
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
After weeks of delays, Florida woman finally receives permit to fix flooded house
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla - After waiting weeks, a New Smyrna Beach woman finally received a permit to continue work on her home that was flooded during Hurricane Ian. Like many others, Heidi Lowe had two feet of water in her home after the storm. As soon as she could,...
WESH
Daytona Beach animal shelter to turn away or euthanize aggressive dogs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The team at Halifax Humane Society is making the tough decision to stop accepting or keeping dogs with a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit is overfull with animals and having a hard time finding homes for them. The sounds of barking at...
fox35orlando.com
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
Seminole County businesses prepare for more flooding on top of damage left by Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The storm has Seminole County businesses bracing for more flooding, even though some just reopened last week due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Some spots still have standing water from the hurricane. Road closure signs and debris can be found in Downtown Sanford’s streets.
WESH
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orange County: FHP
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Deltona woman is dead after her car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. Authorities...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after being ejected from vehicle
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. A 59-year-old man from New Smyrna Beach was driving an SUV on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road. Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the SUV crashed after the vehicle approached...
wogx.com
'I felt like he was trying to engage me': Political canvasser says he was harassed while handing out flyers
WINDERMERE, Fla. - A man walking door-to-door passing out political flyers in one Florida community says he was harassed by a resident. John Columbus says he was passing out political flyers in Windermere for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist when a man in the neighborhood began to verbally harass him. In a video taken by Columbus, you hear a verbal exchange and see a man trying to stop Columbus as he tries to get past the resident to get to his car and leave.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
