New Smyrna Beach, FL

wogx.com

AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues

Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. A pedestrian was reportedly taken to the hospital after being struck...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL
wogx.com

'I felt like he was trying to engage me': Political canvasser says he was harassed while handing out flyers

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A man walking door-to-door passing out political flyers in one Florida community says he was harassed by a resident. John Columbus says he was passing out political flyers in Windermere for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist when a man in the neighborhood began to verbally harass him. In a video taken by Columbus, you hear a verbal exchange and see a man trying to stop Columbus as he tries to get past the resident to get to his car and leave.
WINDERMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

