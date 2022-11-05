Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmmo.com
STEVEN “STEVE” MICHAEL DOHRMAN
Steven “Steve” Michael Dohrman, 52, of Glasgow, MO, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life service at a later date. Please make memorial donations to Harley Dohrman which will be used for her and her younger sister, Sammie, for expenses. Donations can be left at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE DEBATE AND FORENSICS TEAM QUALIFY TWO MORE TO NATIONALS
The MVC Debate and Forensics team traveled to Warrensburg to compete at the University of Central Missouri Mule on October 21-22. In Parliamentary Debate, Cuauhtemoc Olvera and Sidni Hunter took 9th and 10th place speakers respectively. Camden Phillips went 3-2 and advanced to Octo-finals where they lost a close debate...
kmmo.com
PATRICIA BRANDT
Patricia K. Brandt, 80, of rural Concordia, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alma, MO, with Pastor Bernard Ross officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery in the Flora Community. Memorials are suggested to the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition or Trinity Cemetery Fund in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER STATE PARK HOLDING JINGLE BELL HIKES
Seasoned hikers, as well as those who are just enjoying the outdoors can participate in the Jingle Bell Hike challenge at Knob Noster State Park. On each of the park’s seven trails, team members have placed a set of jingle bells. Seven sets of bells can be found either on the main loops or white connector trails. The trails are open from sunrise to sunset daily but may be closed due to wet weather.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CREWS TO REPLACE CULVERT PIPES IN HOWARD COUNTY
Culvert pipe replacement is currently taking place in Howard County on County Roads H and U. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) Fayette Maintenance Facility are scheduled to replace culvert pipes on Route H on Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8 between County Roads 134 and 247.
kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of November 7-13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
kmmo.com
DEMOLITION OF OLD FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL TO RESUME WEEK OF NOVEMBER 14
Marshall City Administrator J.D. Kehrman gave an update on demolition of the old Fitzgibbon Hospital during the meeting of the Marshall City Council on Monday, November 7, 2022. Kehrman stated that demolition would continue as asbestos issues in the windows have been resolved. Kehrman also stated the contractor is responsible...
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
kmmo.com
LOCAL CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Monday, November 7. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — – The Higginsville Board of Aldermen is...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AMENDED ORDINANCE PROHIBITING PARKING ON CERTAIN CITY STREETS
The Marshall City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting parking on certain streets in its meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022. The council determined that certain streets were deemed too narrow for parking. The affected streets include:. -the east side of Salt Pond Avenue from Arrow to College Street. -the west...
kmmo.com
ROUTE 11 SALT CREEK BRIDGE MAINTENANCE TO BEGIN IN CHARITON COUNTY
Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation began maintenance repairs on the Chariton County Route 11 bridge over Salt Creek on Monday, November 7. The roadway over the bridge has been narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zone. Crews anticipate reopening the bridge to two-lane traffic the afternoon of Wednesday, November 9.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with several felonies after an incident on October 30. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence in Marshall. Officers made contact with Luis Antonio Meza-Meza, who was reportedly intoxicated and allegedly assaulted a woman. The woman stated that Meza-Meza punched her in the face and held her down on a bed. The victim was seven months pregnant, and juveniles were present at the time of the incident.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE SETTING ELECTION DATE FOR CITY OFFICERS
The Marshall City Council approved an ordinance providing for election of city officers during its meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022. According to the ordinance the election was called for April 4, 2023. The officers to be elected include the mayor, first ward council member, second ward council member, third...
Comments / 0