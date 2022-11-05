ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Abortion rights Proposal 3 projected to pass in Michigan

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan voters are approving a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. NBC News projects Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, will pass. The measure effectively nullifies a 1931 ban on abortions in most circumstances. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Whitmer and Benson win reelection, race for Attorney General still tight

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer held off a challenge from Republican Tudor Dixon in Tuesday’s general election. Whitmer gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic and was the target of a kidnapping plot by men angry with her public health restrictions. Polls were...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy