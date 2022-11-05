Read full article on original website
Ticket sold in California wins $2 billion Powerball jackpot, one winner from Michigan gets $1 million
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn, 10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10, in the delayed Monday, November 7 drawing. The record-setting Powerball drawing was pushed to Tuesday morning after being...
Abortion rights Proposal 3 projected to pass in Michigan
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan voters are approving a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. NBC News projects Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, will pass. The measure effectively nullifies a 1931 ban on abortions in most circumstances. The...
Whitmer and Benson win reelection, race for Attorney General still tight
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer held off a challenge from Republican Tudor Dixon in Tuesday’s general election. Whitmer gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic and was the target of a kidnapping plot by men angry with her public health restrictions. Polls were...
Haadsma and Lightner win Michigan House seats, Mark Behnke reelected Battle Creek mayor
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In State House races in Calhoun County, a pair of incumbents won in redrawn districts in Tuesday’s general election. Democrat Jim Haadsma won in the new 44th District and Republican Sarah Lightner won in the 45th. In local State Senate races, Republican...
