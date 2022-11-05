Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
TROPICS UPDATE: Subtropical Storm Nicole forecast to impact Florida as a hurricane in November
This storm will not be a threat to Texas. The steering winds ahead of our next cold front will take this system back to the northeast.
Dark side of the moon: How and when to see Tuesday morning's solar eclipse in Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — A bad moon on the rise? Central Texans have a chance to see a rare phenomenon on Tuesday morning, as an eclipse will cause an ominous "Blood Moon" in the sky. The total lunar eclipse will take place in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov....
KVUE
NWS: 7 tornadoes confirmed across East Texas; damage surveys ongoing
TEXAS, USA — As the second day of surveying comes to a close, preliminary findings from the National Weather Service brings a new total of seven confirmed tornadoes from Friday night's storms. The first addition coming from Hughes Springs in Cass County where damage aligned with a high-end EF-1...
Texas Currently Has 2 Active Amber Alerts For Missing Teen Girls
This past weekend cell phones across Texas received Amber Alerts as authorities in San Antonio and College Station are seeking help from the public in locating two missing teen girls. Law enforcement in San Antonio is searching for an abducted 13-year-old girl while College Station police are searching for a...
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
South Texas produce vet Marvin Davis dies
Longtime produce industry veteran Marvin Yale Davis, the founder of Tex-Mex Sales LLC, a Weslaco, Texas, grower-shipper of onions, vegetables and melons, died Oct. 31. Davis, 84, passed peacefully and leaves a legacy of loved ones and experiences, according to the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “Marvin mentored many salespeople in the industry and loved working in fresh produce,” according to a news release. “As a long time produce veteran, Marvin leaves behind many friends, longtime employees, protégés and industry colleagues.”
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills
Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
Savory Texas Squirrel Meat Can Be a Recipe For Disaster
There are a lot of things our forefathers ate out of necessity. Squirrel meat used to be very popular. Hunting squirrel is a popular sport. It is a great introduction to skills needed to go after other games, like deer. Here in Texas, with the exception of the panhandle and...
thecentersquare.com
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
KIII TV3
Records show Texans have spent more than $20 million to bus migrants out of state
DALLAS — New records WFAA obtained through an open records request show Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20 million, as of October. Abbott began the program in April, sending migrants seeking asylum to New York City, Chicago...
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
San Angelo LIVE!
Deer Season Begins with Expansion of Chronic Wasting Disease Monitoring
AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has directed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director Carter Smith to establish by emergency rule two new chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zones located primarily in Gillespie and Limestone counties. The two new surveillance zones will go into effect prior to the start of the general hunting season beginning Nov. 5.
Texas' H-E-B Start a Turkey Price War with Fellow Grocery Chains
Grocery chains across the state are entering a war over the cost of turkeys.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. Walmart and others have begun discounting Thanksgiving turkeys leading to a war among grocery chains. This comes amid a turkey shortage and ongoing inflation. The world is also facing an outbreak of avian influenza, causing a shortage in the year's supply. However, grocers did everything they could to get their shipments so you can cook your own family dinner.
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
cw39.com
ATV driver was smuggling drugs when he collided with trooper’s vehicle, officials say
ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged drug smuggler injured his arm Saturday in a rural area of Starr County after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, federal authorites said Monday. Surveillance cameras showed the ATV driver and two other people moving bundles north...
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
Can a driver brake-check a tailgater legally in Texas? What does the law say regarding this action?
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
KIII TV3
Bill Clinton shows support for Democrats in South Texas ahead of midterm election
SAN ANTONIO — Former President Bill Clinton was in South Texas Monday to show support for Democratic candidates running in the midterm elections. He is one of many national politicians stumping for candidates in Texas ahead of Election Day. The former president started the day in Laredo to show...
