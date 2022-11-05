Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Friday morning news update
In this update, big changes are coming to an East Springfield neighborhood, a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday, and Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year for USA Today’s Top 10 Readers’ Choice “Best Public Holiday Lights Display." Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Wednesday afternoon news update
Friday afternoon news update
Powersports is a popular and growing pastime in New England and if you’re ready to fall in love with the thrill of riding a dirt bike, motorcyle, or ATV, Monty’s Motorsports in Westfield can get you going on two wheels or four. (Sponsored by Monty's Motorsports) |. Springfield...
Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover. According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. There has been no...
Town by Town: November 11
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a Veteran’s Day parade was held. There was a placing of wreaths and Military Honors at the East Longmeadow Town Hall Friday morning. Following a short parade to honor the brave men and women who proudly served.
5K planned in honor of Longmeadow teen who dies in car crash
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In the wake of that tragedy, a 5k run is being planned in honor of Boskovic. The race is set to benefit a memorial fund in the teen’s name. Organizers said they wanted to do something special to bring the community together and they thought what better way to honor the runner than a race?
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bustling neighborhood in Springfield is set to get makeover. Some big changes coming to one East Springfield neighborhood. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with other city officials, met on Page Boulevard on Wednesday to announce their plans to begin a major construction project along the street and surrounding areas. Sarno told Western Mass News this community project is all part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund that was set aside from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Local veteran receives home renovations
Local veteran receives home renovations
Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
Bright Nights nominated for ‘best public lights display’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The polls for Tuesday’s midterm elections may be closed, but online voting has just started for USA Today’s Top 10 Best Readers’ Choice for “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.”. Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year and...
Hampden woman turns pandemic hobby into sweet success
HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman’s pandemic hobby has led to a sweet success in Hampden. Many of us used our free time during the COVID-19 pandemic to pick up old hobbies, including Debra Brown, who chose baking. “Just kind of fill the time and spend some time doing...
Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.
Springfield museums host fundraiser, glass art exhibit
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums hosted a fundraiser, along with an exhibit from Josh Simpson titled “Visionary Explorations In Glass.”. Both a silent and a live auction will gave guests opportunities to bid on unique Josh Simpson pieces. It ran from 5:30 to 8:30 which gave Western Mass News a chance to stop by and talk with Josh Simpson, who told Western Mass News what it means to have his art in Springfield.
Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment
Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment
Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
Vigil honors and remembers woman hit by car on State Street last November
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, to honor and remember a woman who was hit by a car on State Street last November. Since that tragic accident, many have been calling for improvements in this area, something the city has been working on. “Amazing...
Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fun day at Western Mass News as we welcomed a group from Hopkins Academy for a Future Media Leaders tour here at our studio in Springfield. The group heard from a variety of departments on the many career paths across the media industry.
1 person hospitalized after Palmer crash
PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an overnight crash in Palmer. The crash happened at the intersection of High and Commercial Streets. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a Jeep had gone off the road and crashed into a...
