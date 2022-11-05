ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Friday morning news update

In this update, big changes are coming to an East Springfield neighborhood, a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday, and Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year for USA Today’s Top 10 Readers’ Choice “Best Public Holiday Lights Display." Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday afternoon news update

In this update, big changes are coming to an East Springfield neighborhood, a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday, and Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year for USA Today’s Top 10 Readers’ Choice “Best Public Holiday Lights Display." Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

Powersports is a popular and growing pastime in New England and if you’re ready to fall in love with the thrill of riding a dirt bike, motorcyle, or ATV, Monty’s Motorsports in Westfield can get you going on two wheels or four. (Sponsored by Monty's Motorsports) |. Springfield...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover. According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. There has been no...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: November 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a Veteran’s Day parade was held. There was a placing of wreaths and Military Honors at the East Longmeadow Town Hall Friday morning. Following a short parade to honor the brave men and women who proudly served.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

5K planned in honor of Longmeadow teen who dies in car crash

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In the wake of that tragedy, a 5k run is being planned in honor of Boskovic. The race is set to benefit a memorial fund in the teen’s name. Organizers said they wanted to do something special to bring the community together and they thought what better way to honor the runner than a race?
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility

Getting Answers: listeria outbreak tied to deli meats, cheese. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday. Updated: 11 minutes ago. Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bustling neighborhood in Springfield is set to get makeover. Some big changes coming to one East Springfield neighborhood. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with other city officials, met on Page Boulevard on Wednesday to announce their plans to begin a major construction project along the street and surrounding areas. Sarno told Western Mass News this community project is all part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund that was set aside from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local veteran receives home renovations

Getting Answers: listeria outbreak tied to deli meats, cheese. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday. Updated: 11 minutes ago. Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bright Nights nominated for ‘best public lights display’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The polls for Tuesday’s midterm elections may be closed, but online voting has just started for USA Today’s Top 10 Best Readers’ Choice for “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.”. Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hampden woman turns pandemic hobby into sweet success

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman’s pandemic hobby has led to a sweet success in Hampden. Many of us used our free time during the COVID-19 pandemic to pick up old hobbies, including Debra Brown, who chose baking. “Just kind of fill the time and spend some time doing...
HAMPDEN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield museums host fundraiser, glass art exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums hosted a fundraiser, along with an exhibit from Josh Simpson titled “Visionary Explorations In Glass.”. Both a silent and a live auction will gave guests opportunities to bid on unique Josh Simpson pieces. It ran from 5:30 to 8:30 which gave Western Mass News a chance to stop by and talk with Josh Simpson, who told Western Mass News what it means to have his art in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment

Getting Answers: listeria outbreak tied to deli meats, cheese. Getting Answers: listeria outbreak tied to deli meats, cheese. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Thursday afternoon news update. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Thursday afternoon news update.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized after Palmer crash

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an overnight crash in Palmer. The crash happened at the intersection of High and Commercial Streets. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a Jeep had gone off the road and crashed into a...
PALMER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy