Mississippi man dies in motorcycle crash in Louisiana

A Mississippi man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash in Louisiana Thursday evening.

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded the crash at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday on Rountree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez.

The initial investigation revealed that Brown was traveling South on his 2022 Honda Rebel 500 on Rountree Road. For reasons still under investigation, Brown’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck a culvert which ejected him from the vehicle.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the scene. Louisiana State Police said a routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

This year alone Troop E has investigated 48 fatal crashes, resulting in 50 fatalities, LSP states.