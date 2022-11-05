Religion, politics in upcoming election

Good morning, and welcome to Saturday.

Religion and politics are two of the most divisive topics. But, what role does faith play in this election, especially as much of the rhetoric surrounding the campaign is about religious freedom?

Niraj Warikoo looks at this topic and its overall effect on Tuesday’s election.

🗳️ More on elections: Curious as to whether your local clerk has received your ballot? There's a way to check the status.

⛪ News: Abandoned church in southwest Detroit destroyed by fire.

🎅 Lifestyle: Santa school? Yes, it's really a thing.

🏢 Business: Ford sells iconic building in Dearborn to businessman with big plans for site.

🌧️ Weather: Very windy; mostly cloudy with near-record warmth, a couple of afternoon showers. High of 71 degrees.

Run, deer! Run!

Premiere Pet Supply is where I occasionally stop to buy treats and other items for my Cavapooh, Cinnabon. But, I wish I had been there earlier this week when a deer, yes, a deer, sprinted into the stores and through its isles before running back outside. Our story and Tik Tok video show the runaway deer who was there to do a little shopping, perhaps?

