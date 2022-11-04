ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball: Picking every game on the Razorbacks’ schedule

The 2022-23 Arkansas basketball season is set to get underway Monday night from Bud Walton Arena when the Razorbacks host North Dakota State. Coach Eric Musselman is entering his fourth season at Arkansas and has led the team to consecutive Elite Eights. He brought in the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class and five players from the transfer portal. Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the preseason. The Hogs went 1-1 during the exhibition preseason. They smashed Division II Rogers State by 24 points but lost by 30 points on the road against Texas. That deficit against the Longhorns was a surprise, but the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Kickoff time, TV broadcast revealed for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores are set for a noon p.m. kickoff on Nov. 19. The game will air on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Florida last traveled to Vanderbilt in 2020 and beat the Commodores 38-17 in FirstBank Stadium. Florida owns the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updating the SEC standings after LSU's upset win over Alabama in Week 10

The league saw some major shakeups this weekend in Week 10 of the college football season, and we gained a lot of clarity in each division race. Neither the SEC East or West have been decided, but LSU has the easiest path in the West after upsetting Alabama in an emotional overtime win, while Georgia is all but guaranteed to win the East following a beatdown against Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

What are Ole Miss' latest bowl projections coming off of the bye week?

Ole Miss could not improve nor do harm to its postseason chances this past weekend, which given one result in Baton Rouge probably stings a little. After some rest the No. 11 Rebels (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) get back to the grind this week as its final push of the regular season begins with No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2) coming to Oxford. The stakes are not as high as they potentially could have been, but this is still a monster SEC West clash coming up.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

LSU vs. Arkansas injury report

Rarely does LSU come off the Alabama game in as good of shape as it had been since early in the season. However, that looks to be the case heading into Saturday’s road trip to Fayetteville for the seventh-ranked Tigers. LSU got three of its top players back for...
BATON ROUGE, LA

