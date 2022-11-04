ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed

FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
OXFORD, MS
Quincey McAdoo turns heads on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday and on an otherwise disappointing day he was very successful. McAdoo had three tackles, an interception, one pass breakup and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Sam Pittman was pleased with his freshman’s play.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hogs land 4-star defensive end Kavion Henderson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with a verbal pledge from Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson. Henderson, 6-3, 235, had narrowed 45 offers down to five schools. The five finalists were Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn. He announced for the Hogs on Sunday at a ceremony held in the school’s gym.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Justin Benton gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday as he opted for an official visit. Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest. Arkansas football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. A University spokesperson has shared this statement with KNWA/FOX24 from Sam Pittman on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tyson CFO arrested, fell asleep in wrong home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. According to a preliminary arrest report, at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s...
SPRINGDALE, AR

