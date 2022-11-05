Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa General Election results 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls close at 8 p.m. for Iowa's General election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the governor's race, one of Iowa's U.S. Senate seats, and all four of Iowa's congressional districts. Find election results below or check with your county...
KWQC
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
kciiradio.com
Polling Place Locations and Other Election Day Information
Today is election day for the 2022 Mid-Term Elections, and all polls in Iowa will open up at 7:00 am and will be open until 8:00 pm. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling places for the upcoming general election. Polling places for the...
weareiowa.com
Iowa statehouse elections 2022 | LIVE RESULTS
DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
weareiowa.com
Kim Reynolds wins reelection in Iowa governor's race, AP says
IOWA, USA — Polls in Iowa are now closed. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. Kim Reynolds won a second full term as Iowa governor Tuesday, defeating Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear, the Associated Press says. While Reynolds said to be the winner, the...
kciiradio.com
Election Day Tomorrow
The mid-term elections will be tomorrow, with the polls opening up at 7:00 am and will close at 8:00 pm in Iowa. A complete list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a complete list of polling place locations for Washington County can be found at the bottom of the article.
Radio Iowa
Iowa voters casting ballots in newly-drawn congressional districts
Three of Iowa’s U.S. House races are considered among the most competitive in the country. Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and she’s been telling her fellow Democrats 2022 will be the same. “We win these votes in Iowa on the margins, folks,” Axne said to Democrats at a party fundraiser in October.
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made a stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full term...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Public Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried about some of the upcoming events this month at the library.
Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day
Iowa voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots for state and federal offices, judicial retention and a constitutional amendment. There have been multiple changes to Iowa’s voting rules since the last general election. Polls close an hour earlier on Election Day than in past general elections and voters have […] The post Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowapublicradio.org
Here are the key election results from Iowa
View live election results for key contests in Iowa. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Tuesday. The board held a discussion regarding the Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board approved several personnel change requests from the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board heard a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding. The board also approved a special meeting date of November 29th to discuss the sale of the county-owned property next to the courthouse.
Grassley faces tighter race after decades of wide victories
The only time Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley’s victory margin was smaller than 20 percentage points was in his first election to the U.S. Senate, 42 years ago.
iowapublicradio.org
Live Iowa State House Election Results 2022
Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.
cbs2iowa.com
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
iheart.com
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
kciiradio.com
Roadwork Near Ainsworth Planned This Year
On November 1st, the Washington County Board of Supervisors authorized a representative to sign a detour route for Highway 92 reconstruction. Work will extend from Ainsworth to Second Street in Columbus Junction, a popular route for drivers in both Washington and Louisa counties. The Iowa Department of Transportation has designated...
