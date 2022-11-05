Three of Iowa’s U.S. House races are considered among the most competitive in the country. Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and she’s been telling her fellow Democrats 2022 will be the same. “We win these votes in Iowa on the margins, folks,” Axne said to Democrats at a party fundraiser in October.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO