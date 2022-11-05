Read full article on original website
Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race
HARRISBURG - Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Fox News’s Marc Thiessen calls midterms a disaster for GOP
Fox News pundit and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said the Republican party has some major soul searching to do following the 2022 midterm elections. “There is a broader issue and think about this, we had the worst inflation in four decades … the worst crime wave since the 1990s with the worst border crisis in U.S. history here we had…
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the week:. • Packer Township, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Spring Mountain Road, 7 a.m.to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Spring Mountain Road and Route 93, 7 a.m....
