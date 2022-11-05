Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs2iowa.com
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
KCCI.com
Longtime Iowa firefighter retires after health scare
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa firefighter is hanging up his helmet for the last time. "I was on the fire department a little over 33 years," Mike Craff said. Craff's long career as an Ottumwa firefighter has come to an end. Your thoughts turn to family, especially when you...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, I’m talking with Millie Youngquist, a member of the Community Foundation Board, about their upcoming Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner.
kciiradio.com
Election Day Tomorrow
The mid-term elections will be tomorrow, with the polls opening up at 7:00 am and will close at 8:00 pm in Iowa. A complete list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a complete list of polling place locations for Washington County can be found at the bottom of the article.
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
kciiradio.com
Peggy Lou Gartner
A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Tuesday. The board held a discussion regarding the Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board approved several personnel change requests from the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board heard a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding. The board also approved a special meeting date of November 29th to discuss the sale of the county-owned property next to the courthouse.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
kciiradio.com
School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington Community School Board will meet in regular session today. The board will hold a public meeting for the planned high school and middle school improvements over the coming years before moving on to the Principal, and Superintendent reports. Four action items are on the agenda for today, including a second reading of the policy primers and one for the plans, specifications, and budget estimate for the upcoming Middle School and High School construction projects. A discussion regarding officer elections will be held toward the end of the meeting.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
homegrowniowan.com
Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season
Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MINDY JENSEN & SIGOURNEY SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES
On today’s program, we’re talking with Sigourney’s Mindy Jensen, special education teacher and Special Olympics coach, and athletes Violet Conrad, Toby Doane, Addison Richardson, Shawn Stout, and Atticus Boorman about the school’s bowling team and upcoming state tournament.
kciiradio.com
Lighthouse Center Fundraising Banquet this Week
The Lighthouse Center will be hosting its fundraiser banquet on Thursday, November 10th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at the KC Hall in Washington. Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm with a main course of either grilled chicken breast or smoked stuffed pork loin, along with sides including salad, baked beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
kciiradio.com
Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies
Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
kciiradio.com
WACO Football Continues Quest For State Title
The WACO Warriors punched their ticket to the UNI-Dome last week with a dominant victory over the 10th-ranked Montezuma Braves, 52-7. Facing their first deficit of the season just two plays into the game, the Warriors rallied with 52 unanswered points, earning their first trip to the Dome since 2010, and the program’s second appearance all-time.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hold a discussion regarding Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board will evaluate personnel change requests for the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board will also hear a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding.
