Halcyon House Washington Page Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, I’m talking with Millie Youngquist, a member of the Community Foundation Board, about their upcoming Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner.
Roadwork Near Ainsworth Planned This Year
On November 1st, the Washington County Board of Supervisors authorized a representative to sign a detour route for Highway 92 reconstruction. Work will extend from Ainsworth to Second Street in Columbus Junction, a popular route for drivers in both Washington and Louisa counties. The Iowa Department of Transportation has designated...
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Tuesday. The board held a discussion regarding the Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board approved several personnel change requests from the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board heard a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding. The board also approved a special meeting date of November 29th to discuss the sale of the county-owned property next to the courthouse.
Washington High School Renovation Project Goes Out for Bid
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.
Peggy Lou Gartner
A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Cedar Rapids manufacturer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You might call them the best kept secret in Cedar Rapids, but there’s a good chance you’ve used one of their products. “Raining Rose is a contract manufacturer, we manufacture personal body care items,” said Nate Robson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Raining Rose. “Mainly, lip balms, lotion, sunscreen, deodorants. We continue to expand what we currently offer, but you’ll never see the Raining Rose label on products in stores. We produce products for other brands.”
School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington Community School Board will meet in regular session today. The board will hold a public meeting for the planned high school and middle school improvements over the coming years before moving on to the Principal, and Superintendent reports. Four action items are on the agenda for today, including a second reading of the policy primers and one for the plans, specifications, and budget estimate for the upcoming Middle School and High School construction projects. A discussion regarding officer elections will be held toward the end of the meeting.
Lighthouse Center Fundraising Banquet this Week
The Lighthouse Center will be hosting its fundraiser banquet on Thursday, November 10th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at the KC Hall in Washington. Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm with a main course of either grilled chicken breast or smoked stuffed pork loin, along with sides including salad, baked beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.
Election Day Tomorrow
The mid-term elections will be tomorrow, with the polls opening up at 7:00 am and will close at 8:00 pm in Iowa. A complete list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a complete list of polling place locations for Washington County can be found at the bottom of the article.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hold a discussion regarding Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board will evaluate personnel change requests for the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board will also hear a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding.
Polling Place Locations and Other Election Day Information
Today is election day for the 2022 Mid-Term Elections, and all polls in Iowa will open up at 7:00 am and will be open until 8:00 pm. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling places for the upcoming general election. Polling places for the...
Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season
Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
Longtime Iowa firefighter retires after health scare
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa firefighter is hanging up his helmet for the last time. "I was on the fire department a little over 33 years," Mike Craff said. Craff's long career as an Ottumwa firefighter has come to an end. Your thoughts turn to family, especially when you...
Toddler Reading Program to be Offered Every Thursday this Month at Library
The Washington Public Library will be bringing back its Wee Read program every Thursday this November. The Wee Read program is designed to provide an educational reading environment for young infants and toddlers from 18 months to three years old. Also offered during the Wee Read program will be fingerplays, songs, and other educational activities. Wee Read will begin each Thursday at 10:00 am at the Washington Public Library, and no pre-registration is required.
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet on Monday, November 7th. Following a public forum, an update on multiple Axiom projects, including the Wastewater Plant, Railroad Park, County Line Estates, 3rd Street, and sewer service lines repair for Saint Mary’s Street, will be discussed. The council will also consider a...
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies
Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
Bad precedent set at City Council meeting
We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
